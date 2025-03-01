What's The Best-Selling Tequila Brand?

Tequila can be enjoyed responsibly on the rocks, with club soda, or in a more fruity and refreshing drink like a Paloma or a cantarito. It comes from the agave plant, which gives it a hint of sweetness, and is one of the lowest-calorie spirits on the market. There are plenty of different tequila types, from silver to reposado and añejo, and plenty of companies that sell the drink. But in order for any of them to be true tequila, they must be made in one of Mexico's several tequila regions. Of all the tequilas, though, which tequila brand sells the most?

Depending on metrics, it's a toss-up between Jose Cuervo and Don Julio. Drinks International crowned Don Julio the tequila champion in the publication's 2025 bestselling brands report, but that title came from data from some of the world's best bars. The Spirits Business looked at the total sales volume from many spirits companies, crowning Jose Cuervo as the overall bestselling tequila. According to the latter data, Jose Cuervo remained in a strong first place for tequila sales for five straight years. In 2023 alone, Jose Cuervo shipped 9.5 million 9-liter cases of the drink.