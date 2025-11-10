Ina Garten's Secret Pot Roast Ingredient Comes Straight From The Liquor Cart

With her neighborly and casual appeal, Ina Garten doles out sage advice for making delicious meals that are anchored by the seasons with an eye towards being hearty, comforting, and never too fussy. Emblematic of that approach is her pot roast, and its aromas may well have neighbors drifting in from down the street. In a Food Network segment, Garten revealed that she achieves the depth of flavor in her thick and rich "company pot roast" sauce by employing none other than cognac.

Liquor has long been a pro move for flavoring and tenderizing meat, whether chicken or pork marinated in tequila, ribs marinated with bourbon, or even your grandma adding sherry to beef brisket. While cognac is Garten's play, her recipe also mentions that you could use brandy. You may be wondering what the difference is between the two. The short answer is that cognac is a type of brandy, but not all brandy is cognac. Cognac must come from a particular region in western France and has its own distillation and aging process and standards. Though aficionados may wax poetic about the nuances, for the purposes of pot roast, either will work just fine.