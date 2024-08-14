The Easy Tip For Pairing Cognac With Your Meal

Compared to spirits like whiskey and tequila, cognac is too often overlooked as a complement to food. Yet as a French wine-based spirit, it has a profile that delectably melds with many bites. It's designed for smooth sipping and follows a regulated production process that involves two copper still distillations of locally grown grapes and aging in oak barrels for a minimum of two years. The result is elegant and displays a diverse range of tasting notes covering everything from bright sweetness to spice, fruity notes, and caramel, depending on the bottle. If you're having difficulty deciding what to pair with cognac, author, social media influencer, and cocktailian Natalie Migliarini of Beautiful Booze is here to help you match the complex spirit with your meal.

Her advice? "Consider the richness of the dish" to align it with the drink's age and intensity. Cognac's maturation duration strongly impacts the flavor, and there are three main classifications to choose from: VS (Very Special), VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale), and XO (Extra Old). Each of these correlates to the amount of time the youngest brandy of the mixture is aged. Match these markers to the heaviness of the dish for stress-free pairing.