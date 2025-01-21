The Canned Tomatoes Ina Garten Uses To Thicken Her Pot Roast Sauce

Not every classic pot roast calls for tomatoes. In fact, very few do. But if famed cookbook author, recipe developer, and dinner party host Ina Garten suggests adding tomatoes to her pot roast alongside beef, onions, and carrots, who are we to disagree? Garten does just that when preparing her go-to pot roast recipe. "Everybody's secret favorite meal is pot roast," she says in a clip of "Barefoot Contessa" shared to Food Network's TikTok, noting her rendition of the dish has the volume turned all the way up. Garten's recipe focuses on big flavors, large chops of vegetables, and copious amounts of liquid from both chicken stock and red wine (plus a dash of perfectly paired cognac). Plum tomatoes, celery, and leeks are all three Ina-inspired additions.

An essential but often-overlooked aspect of a perfect pot roast is its sauce. Braised beef is delicious on its own, but even better with a savory, velvety sauce that's thick enough to stay with your pot roast with each spoonful. To achieve this heartier, beef stew-like consistency for her pot roast, Garten doesn't just add whole tomatoes, she adds tomatoes in puree. "I actually choose the tomatoes that are in tomato puree so it's even thicker," she explains. Whole tomatoes themselves will already act as a thickening agent in a slow-simmering soup or sauce. As they cook down, their moisture evaporates, leaving you with a strong tomato flavor without much excess water. A 28-ounce can of plum tomatoes, plus their surrounding puree, helps elevate Garten's dish from a meat and vegetable stew to a cohesive, rich, roundly flavored meal. "It's earthy and it's comforting," she says.