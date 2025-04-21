5 Meats And Seafoods You Should Be Marinating With Tequila
If you haven't before, you really ought to try using tequila as a marinade for meat and seafood. It tenderizes beef, pork, chicken, and seafood, like shrimp and salmon, while infusing the meat with bright, bold flavors that can be tailored to fit a few different moods. Tequila-lime marinades are probably the most popular way to combine meat and tequila, and it's easy to see why — especially if you're someone who enjoys a perfectly crafted margarita.
Just like in the classic lime and tequila shot ritual, the acidity of the lime juice balances out the salty, smoky bite of tequila and smooths out the whole experience. Any meat marinated in tequila and lime juice will be a great addition to fajitas or tacos, usually dressed up with some cilantro, garlic, and chile powder. Of course, you don't have to be making Mexican food to use tequila in a marinade. Leave out the lime and add other citrus juices instead, relying on garlic, onion, chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, or molasses for a little extra flavor.
Any kind of tequila will work for creating a tenderizing, flavorful tequila marinade. We suggest you use something you enjoy drinking, such as these best tequilas for making margaritas. If you get a big enough bottle, you can pour yourself that margarita we talked about, or maybe a nice tequila sunrise. But before you do that, try a tequila marinade on a variety of meats and seafood to see how it turns out.
Marinate chicken in tequila and lime juice
Tequila lime chicken brings a margarita flavor to your main course, and there are at least half a dozen ways to serve it. The tequila tenderizes the chicken, sealing in moisture and adding its own distinct flavor, all while drawing in any other flavors you add to the marinade. Marinate your favorite cuts of chicken in tequila, infusing it with spices such as garlic powder, Mexican oregano, ancho chile powder, and lime juice.
Grilled, baked, or pan-fried, tequila-marinated chicken adds a kick of flavorful protein for salad, skewers, or served over rice. Tequila lime chicken is especially perfect for chicken fajitas. In general, chicken should rest in a tequila marinade for anywhere between 15 minutes and 12 hours. The longer you marinate, the more flavorful your chicken will become. For margarita lovers, this cocktail could be the secret marinade for juicy chicken as well.
Tequila-marinated steak is tender and full of flavor
Steak marinated in tequila is a dream come true for carne asada, but you don't have to use lime and cilantro to marinate your red meat in tequila. The spirit tenderizes your steak and infuses it with flavor, especially if you combine it with citrus juice like lemon, lime, or orange. You can spice up your marinade with chile and cilantro or use garlic, onion, and black pepper for a different take on tequila steak.
Another possibility for this marinade combines tequila with Worcestershire sauce, molasses, garlic powder, salt, and pepper for a smoky, sweet steak with a kick. Marinate steak in tequila between 6 and 24 hours, depending on the size of the cut. However you do it, just be sure you don't marinate your meat too long and risk it turning mushy.
Pork and tequila are a light, zesty match
Tequila really shines when it's used as a pork marinade. Just as with chicken and steak, it easily tenderizes the meat, though it overpowers the pork flavor in a way it wouldn't in the previously mentioned marinades. Here, the tequila marinade produces bright and bold pork chops and will upgrade a boring pork tenderloin to a show-stopping, dinnertime centerpiece.
Add a little chicken stock, citrus juice, and some spices, like garlic and cumin, for even more flavor. A general rule when it comes to marinating pork is to allow it to sit in the solution for at least 30 minutes and no longer than 48 hours, allowing time for the flavors to intensify.
Tequila shrimp makes you feel like you're at the beach
You've likely tasted the tequila-shrimp combo before, probably as you're chasing down a grilled shrimp skewer with a margarita. If you toss your next batch of shrimp in some tequila before you throw it on the grill, you will put that margarita flavor straight into the seafood.
Marinated shrimp offers stronger flavors and an enhanced texture. When you bring tequila into the picture, it adds a burst of sassy flavor with each bite. Lime is a popular companion for tequila and shrimp, and most marinades also include a little chile powder, olive oil, or garlic. For the best results, shrimp should sit in a tequila marinade between 1 and 4 hours.
Make dinner feel luxurious with tequila salmon
Go further with seafood by trying a tequila-soaked salmon. This combination is sweet, tangy, and unexpectedly delightful. Tequila-lime is also a popular marinade pairing for salmon. In fact, you can basically swap tequila-marinated salmon for the protein in tacos and fajitas, add it to salads, or serve it filet-style on its own.
Top it with some mango salsa, and you will have a beautiful, colorful, and zesty meal for yourself and any dinner guests. Salmon needs to marinate in tequila for at least 30 minutes but no longer than 2 hours to keep the fish firm yet full of flavor.