5 Meats And Seafoods You Should Be Marinating With Tequila

If you haven't before, you really ought to try using tequila as a marinade for meat and seafood. It tenderizes beef, pork, chicken, and seafood, like shrimp and salmon, while infusing the meat with bright, bold flavors that can be tailored to fit a few different moods. Tequila-lime marinades are probably the most popular way to combine meat and tequila, and it's easy to see why — especially if you're someone who enjoys a perfectly crafted margarita.

Just like in the classic lime and tequila shot ritual, the acidity of the lime juice balances out the salty, smoky bite of tequila and smooths out the whole experience. Any meat marinated in tequila and lime juice will be a great addition to fajitas or tacos, usually dressed up with some cilantro, garlic, and chile powder. Of course, you don't have to be making Mexican food to use tequila in a marinade. Leave out the lime and add other citrus juices instead, relying on garlic, onion, chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, or molasses for a little extra flavor.

Any kind of tequila will work for creating a tenderizing, flavorful tequila marinade. We suggest you use something you enjoy drinking, such as these best tequilas for making margaritas. If you get a big enough bottle, you can pour yourself that margarita we talked about, or maybe a nice tequila sunrise. But before you do that, try a tequila marinade on a variety of meats and seafood to see how it turns out.