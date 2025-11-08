9 Best Sandwich Shops In Chicago
In a destination celebrated for its delicious deep-dish pizza, dazzling cityscape views, fabulous entertainment districts, and abundant dining options, Chicago's sandwich scene is arguably holding its own. Not only are culinary treasures readily available in the Windy City in just about every neighborhood, but quaint delis and inventive sandwich counters are also rising to the occasion. From thick, gravy-drenched Italian beefs served in paper-wrapped nostalgia to layered creations stacked with smoked meats, pickled vegetables, and house-made sauces, Chicago's sandwich makers definitely take pride in every detail.
In this guide, each restaurant, late-night spot, and local haunt tells a story about the city's roots, grit, and evolving gastronomy. In general, countless eateries in the famed West Loop effortlessly turn grabbing a quick bite into an artful outing. And over on the South Side, family-run joints and foodie landmarks continue to serve up hearty traditions. No matter where you are in The Windy City, there is something for every kind of hoagie-related craving, including savory sandwiches dripping with au jus, messy sammies pressed to a golden crisp, and unique delicacies piled high with fresh fixings. So, to help you sink your teeth into some seriously unforgettable handheld fanfare, here are the nine best sandwich shops in Chicago worth checking out.
1. Johnnie's Beef
Few sandwiches are as synonymous with Chicago's food identity as the Italian beef, and Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park remains its undisputed icon. Since opening its doors in 1961, this beloved neighborhood joint has perfected making hoagies, and has one sandwich recipe, in particular, that captures this city's soul — paper-thin slices of slow-roasted beef and garlicky au jus all layered onto a crusty Italian roll, and topped with the right amount of sweet and hot peppers. It's juicy, flavorful, and quite the handful, making it the kind of sandwich that requires absolute focus.
For many locals, Johnnie's is so much more than a restaurant. A fan shared via Instagram, "Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park has always been one of my favorite joints to get a beef and Italian ice." Yet another diner declared, in a scrumptious-looking post on the 'Gram, "Johnnie's Beef was definitely worth the try." Moreover, the constant line out the door, filled with both regulars and first-timers ready to experience a taste of tradition, is proof enough that Johnnie's has some truly heavenly handhelds. And on more than one occasion, I have enjoyed every last bit of Johnnie's classic Italian beef sandwich, from start to finish.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Johnnies-Beef-100064877400220/
(708) 452-6000
7500 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707
2. J.T.'s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Yet another Windy City must-try for sandwich lovers everywhere is J.T.'s Genuine Sandwich Shop. This foodie-approved joint, located in the neighborhood of Irving Park, proves that a tiny kitchen can whip up a great meal fast. With its own unique take on comfort food, J.T.'s menu offers the classics plus a few twists packed with only the best ingredients. Here, the breaded pork is golden and crisp, the Italian roast pork is slow-braised and glazed, and every bite is flavorful food and clearly made from scratch.
As one fan wrote on Instagram, "The best thing on the menu at J.T.'s is consistency. Every time you stop in, you will be greeted with warmth and served some truly great sandwiches." A place with good food and good people is what comes to mind when at J.T.'s. From chunky chicken salad sandwiches on flaky croissants to vegetarian bean and greens melts, one-of-a-kind burgers, Chicago-style hot dogs, and more, this one has it all — making it easy to keep this one in the rotation. And personally, each time I grab a sammie here, I am met with the same quality and yummy goodness that keeps me craving more, which is why J.T.'s has definitely earned its place among this city's best.
(773) 754-7729
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
3. Loaf Lounge
In Avondale, Loaf Lounge (LL) has earned a cult following for doing what few others can — turning the humble sandwich into something Instagram-worthy. What began as a cozy neighborhood café and bakery has turned into one of Chicago's most talked-about destinations for mouthwatering comfort food. The menu is brimming with classic handheld eats that are protein-rich, filling, and well-curated with a host of enticing toppings from scrambled eggs, braised kale, and garlic maple sausage to sweet-potato purée and more, between two slices of bread baked with love. What's more, LL isn't afraid to put a new spin on an American fave. For instance, the standout grilled cheese is layered on house-baked bread with truffle aioli that adds subtle richness, transforming a familiar classic into something truly remarkable.
That said, LL is known for its breakfast sammies, first and foremost. As noted on Instagram by one diner, "Loaf Lounge in Avondale has a TOP FIVE Breakfast Sandwich in Chicago!" And, in general, that breakfast sandwich is usually stacked high with crispy bacon and melty cheese, making it ideal for comfort food and breakfast lovers. Whereas for me, LL is my go-to spot for all things bread-related, and I make a point to grab a loaf or two of freshly baked bread when I stop in, because it takes even homemade sandwiches to another level. So, if you're in need of a delightful carb-filled morning meal, then look no further.
https://www.loafloungechicago.com/
(773) 904-7852
2934 N Milwaukee Ave, Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618
4. J.P. Graziano Grocery & Sub Shop
J.P. Graziano Grocery & Sub Shop is the place to go for foodies ready to delve deep into The Windy City's Italian heritage. This family-run establishment in the West Loop has been around since 1937. Originally a small neighborhood grocery, J.P. Graziano is now the city's most iconic sandwich destination. Its classic Italian subs are built on crusty rolls layered with thin-sliced meats, sharp provolone, house-made giardiniera, and a drizzle of Italian dressing. Here, you can literally taste the tradition, quality, and years of perfecting that have gone into this place's sandwiches. As you carefully devour your order, you will find that the simple yet bold flavors, hearty ingredients, and old-world charm are hard to ignore.
In fact, customers cannot stop talking about it. A recent diner noted, "I got the Italian sub sandwich, and it was delicious! Fresh bread and fresh ingredients. Definitely a top-five sandwich in downtown Chicago." For decades, J.P. Graziano has garnered praise for its famous hoagie and other enticing offerings. With turkey, tuna, roast beef, veggie, and caprese sandwiches aplenty, newbies and out-of-towners quickly realize why the Graziano is worth a look-see.
And if you ask me, J.P. Graziano is an outright city staple. I've had the pleasure of eating here regularly, and always leave full and happy. From the first bite to the last crumb, everything tastes fresh, authentic, and unmistakably Chicago.
(312) 666-4587
901 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
5. Omarcito's Latin Cafe
Bringing a burst of tropical color and Latin flavor to Chicago's food scene, Omarcito's Latin Café in Lincoln Square is the kind of place that makes you feel instantly at home. This cozy joint channels the warmth of Cuban and Latin American home cooking into every entree that leaves the kitchen. That said, the star here is none other than the ropa vieja sandwich. A real masterpiece, this hoagie is slow-cooked shredded beef, marinated in rich tomato and pepper sauce, layered on crisp French bread or crunchy tostones.
Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," this spot has gained national attention for its distinct and authentic menu. On social media, the positive buzz continues to grow — with one Instagram post summing it up best, "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives never disappoints, and this incredible spot serves up 'flavor on top of flavor on top of flavor,' and the owner, Chef Omar (and his staff), was phenomenal to us."
Furthermore, this same sandwich café earned recognition at the 2024 Jean Banchet Awardsfor Best Counter Service. And, locals on Reddit often rave about the chilaquiles and steak sandwiches, calling them "absolutely fire, while others love the vibrant and inviting atmosphere. Thus, as a whole, it is easy to see why Omarcito's is regularly recognized for its handheld eats, vibes, and hospitality.
(773) 698-6955
3801 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
6. Southtown Sub
Southtown Sub, on the other hand, captures the big-flavor energy of Chicago's South Side. This takeout-only spot in Greater Grand Crossing is one of Chicago's best gems that has been feeding hungry locals for decades, earning quite the following for all of its sandwiches that are as bold and unpretentious as the surrounding neighborhood. With its generous portions and no-frills service, Southtown is a cornerstone of The Windy City's sandwich culture, especially when it comes to its signature creation, the famous Jim Shoe.
The Jim Shoe is packed with layers of roast beef, gyro meat, and corned beef, then topped with lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, and a drizzle of tasty sauce. A flavor-packed powerhouse, every inch of the Jim Shoe delivers and highlights the city's melting pot of culinary influences.
As a happy patron myself, this sandwich shop definitely offers up some classic Chicago flavor that hits every craving. And more than a few diners agree on Reddit, that the Jim Shoe was the ultimate late-night sandwich — greasy, messy, and absolutely perfect. All in all, Southtown is the kind of place where you can grab a burger, a classic submarine, an Italian beef sandwich, or the Jim Shoe in a brown paper bag and know instantly that you've found something real.
(312) 326-1890
112 E 71st St, Chicago, IL 60619
7. Ricobene's
When it comes to indulgent Chicago comfort food, Ricobene's is legendary. Founded in 1946, this South Side staple has built its reputation on one glorious creation, the Breaded Steak Sandwich. A true Chicago original — tender steak, with a golden crust, smothered in the finest marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, served on a soft French roll that soaks up all the savory juices. It's over-the-top in all the right ways — messy, hearty, and impossible to forget. The kind of sandwich that needs two hands and a full appetite.
Of course, this joint's menu is packed with other notable options, like the Chicken Vesuvio sandwich, which one Instagramming foodie exclaimed was a personal favorite — "One of my favorite iconic Chicago food spots is Ricobene's. I know their steak sandwiches are popular, but the Chicken Vesuvio sandwich is probably my favorite!" Thus, it is not uncommon to see locals and tourists alike post mouthwatering photos of Ricobene's creations, calling for other foodies to come on down.
What's more, this particular sandwich shop just so happens to be one of my nearest and dearest, as I still dream about its steak-and-cheese sandwich. It is definitely the kind of comfort food that lingers with you. Whether you're biting into the signature Breaded Steak Sandwich, a Chicken Vesuvio, a calzone, or trying something new, Ricobene's delivers yummy satisfaction routinely, proving that some legends only get better with age.
(312) 225-5555
252 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60616
8. Firenze Italian Street Food
Firenze Italian Street Food feels like a little slice of Tuscany transplanted into the heart of Chicago, despite being located in the busy West Loop. This eatery may be modest, but what it serves is nothing short of extraordinary — freshly baked schiacciata bread, imported Italian ingredients, and a simple yet robust menu. Here, every sandwich is a party for your taste buds with authentic flavor and heavenly additions like thinly sliced prosciutto, creamy mozzarella, drizzles of truffle oil, and the golden sweetness of pure honey. As one Instagram post perfectly put it, "Firenze is all about fresh, simple ingredients straight from Italy — think prosciutto, mozzarella, truffle oil, and warm focaccia that melts in your mouth."
Firenze has become a go-to lunch spot for locals and professionals in the neighborhood who crave something indulgent yet approachable. Another satisfied customer shared on Instagram, "One of my favorite lunches to get during the week!! My go-to order is the Spicy Soppressata with ricotta, Calabrian hot sauce, arugula, and honey." That beloved sammie is sweet, spicy, and savory all at once.
And since Italian food has always been my guilty pleasure, Firenze is one of the places I frequent most to satisfy those cravings. Whether it is the warm, house-made schiacciata bread, the add-on roasted veggies, or the Italian-style seasoned meats, Firenze's sandwiches are phenomenal and authentic without being heavy-handed, making it another one of Chicago's best.
https://firenzestreetfood.com/
(847) 440-4867
131 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661
9. Al's Italian Beef
No list of Chicago's most legendary sandwich joints would be complete without mentioning Al's Italian Beef. For more than 80 years, this dining establishment has reigned supreme and is on most people's to-do list when in town. Established in 1938, the original shop on Taylor Street, along with its various locations throughout the city, draws locals, tourists, and food lovers from around the world, all eager to indulge in the iconic Italian beef sandwich. Of course, Al's also offers Italian sausage rolls, Polish-style handhelds, hot dogs, and more. But it is the signature beef that is slow roasted, thinly sliced, and simmered in a rich, peppery jus (before being piled onto a soft Italian roll) that keeps the masses coming back. Whether you order it "dry," "juicy," or fully "dipped," every bite is bursting with that unmistakable blend of garlic, spice, and nostalgia.
On Instagram, a patron raved, "WOW! Hands down, the best Italian Beef sandwich I've ever had. I've only had a few sandwiches to compare to Al's, but this one is awesome, and I could have one any day."
Overall, Al's is a must for anyone exploring The Windy City's food scene, and over the years, I made it a point to stop by whenever I could. There's just something about this spot's tender beef, warm roll, and savory jus that drips down your hands before taking your first bite that makes you an instant fan.
(312) 226-4017
Multiple Locations
Methodology
In order to select the nine best sandwich shops in Chicago, a balance of research, experience, and authentic local insight was used. I combined my own firsthand knowledge as a Chicago native and longtime foodie with recommendations from publications like Eater Chicago and Infatuation. By doing so, dozens of contenders across the city's diverse neighborhoods were evaluated. Public sentiment was also crucial in capturing how real customers describe their experiences. Specifically, social media platforms such as Instagram and forums, including Reddit, offered a closer look into what locals and travelers were currently craving when dining out in The Windy City. From there, frequent praise for consistency, creativity, and hospitality were all vital in separating the good sandwich shops from the great.
While evaluating each shop, factors such as menu originality, ingredient quality, and overall commitment to serving up the best bite ranked highly. In addition to having tasty and notable handheld eats, places that told a story, honored tradition, and continue to demonstrate culinary skill ultimately made the final cut. The eateries mentioned above were chosen for making excellent sandwiches and for embodying the spirit of Chicago — a city built on flavor, grit, and pride in doing simple things exceptionally well.