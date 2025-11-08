9 Best Sandwich Shops In Chicago

In a destination celebrated for its delicious deep-dish pizza, dazzling cityscape views, fabulous entertainment districts, and abundant dining options, Chicago's sandwich scene is arguably holding its own. Not only are culinary treasures readily available in the Windy City in just about every neighborhood, but quaint delis and inventive sandwich counters are also rising to the occasion. From thick, gravy-drenched Italian beefs served in paper-wrapped nostalgia to layered creations stacked with smoked meats, pickled vegetables, and house-made sauces, Chicago's sandwich makers definitely take pride in every detail.

In this guide, each restaurant, late-night spot, and local haunt tells a story about the city's roots, grit, and evolving gastronomy. In general, countless eateries in the famed West Loop effortlessly turn grabbing a quick bite into an artful outing. And over on the South Side, family-run joints and foodie landmarks continue to serve up hearty traditions. No matter where you are in The Windy City, there is something for every kind of hoagie-related craving, including savory sandwiches dripping with au jus, messy sammies pressed to a golden crisp, and unique delicacies piled high with fresh fixings. So, to help you sink your teeth into some seriously unforgettable handheld fanfare, here are the nine best sandwich shops in Chicago worth checking out.