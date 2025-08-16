Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Stand Deep Dish Pizza Until He Went To This Chicago Spot

Even years after his death in 2018, Anthony Bourdain remains a singularly influential figure among foodies the world over. The chef, TV personality, and author spent his career exploring cuisines across the globe, and was never averse to trying humble, home cooked meals. This is not to say that Bourdain was not snobbish in certain respects. In fact, he could be quite prickly in some respects. He hated burgers with brioche buns with a passion and didn't care for Nashville Hot Chicken. As you can probably guess, Bourdain's highly opinionated nature also extended to pizza. And as you can probably also guess, he had some pretty strong opinions regarding Chicago-style deep dish pizza. Simply put: He wasn't a fan. That was, until he tried one particularly delicious Chicago pizza joint.

"I've always felt that the so-called deep dish pizza was a crime against food," Bourdain noted in his TV series, "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" (via YouTube). He went on, noting that, "It wasn't pizza at all, I believed, instead some kind of Midwestern mutation of a pizza." Despite this, he decided to try a slice of Chicago deep dish at a suburban Chicago pizza joint called Burt's Place along with Louisa Chu, a Chicago restaurant critic and true believer in deep dish pizza. Upon trying a slice of Burt's pizza, he admitted that he had the dish all wrong. "I really understand it," Bourdain said. He continued, saying that "I think my problem was just calling it pizza. Whatever this is, I like it."