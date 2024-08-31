How The Chicago-Style Hot Dog Was Born

The Chicago-style hot dog has become a staple of The Windy City. Not surprisingly, this dish's rise to fame is steeped in Chicago's rich history. You may have found yourself wondering where hot dogs come from, and how they became so popular. As hot dog historian Dr. Bruce Kraig told CNN Travel, the dish didn't make its way to America until the 1840s, when German immigrants brought their cuisine across the Atlantic. However, Chicago's unique hot dog style was developed during the Great Depression, even earning the nickname "Depression Sandwich" (via Block Club Chicago).

Hot dogs were already a popular working-class food prior to the Depression, but by adding an array of vegetable toppings (including lettuce) to the inexpensive sandwich, Chicagoans could enjoy something close to a full meal for only a nickel. During this difficult financial moment in American history, fries or a drink would not have been offered along with the hot dog to keep costs low. It is out of necessity that the delicious, toppings-loaded Chicago dog was born.

With Jewish immigrants popularizing the kosher-style hot dog in the early 1900s, the Chicago-style hot dog is an all-beef frankfurter in a poppy seed bun. The dog is then topped with yellow mustard, pickle relish, chopped white onion, tomato slices, a slice of dill pickle, pickled sport pepper, and celery salt ... note the absence of ketchup. Packed with vegetables and flavor, the Chicago-style hot dog remains popular almost 100 years after its creation.

