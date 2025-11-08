9 Canned Wines, Ranked Worst To Best

Wine wasn't always bottled in glass. In the early days of wine making, wine was stored in ceramic vessels, then later in wooden oak barrels. And as popularity grew and wine needed to be more widely transported, the cork-topped bottle was invented. Glass was chosen as a non-porous and recyclable material that could transport the wine without affecting the quality, meaning it could be stored and aged without risk of oxidation or altering the taste. Knowing wine's history, then, allows us to be a little more open-minded about its vessels, especially in our increasingly on-the-go world.

Though excellent for shipping, storing, and pouring, the problem with glass is that it can't be brought everywhere, like onto a beach or inside of concerts and sporting events. Canned wine offers a transportable solution for wine lovers to sip safely away from home, the small aluminum pop-tops an easy way to grab-and-go without needing wine keys or glasses. With technological advancements that better preserve the quality of the canned wine, what used to be a niche, somewhat frowned-upon method of drinking wine is now a popular option in most stores. With so many choices to pick from, it can be hard to know where to start. To make things easier, I rounded up nine of the most popular canned wines of the moment and ranked them from worst to best, evaluating their taste, quality, value, and drinkability. For casual wine enjoyers, any of these cans will suffice. But for those who want a really excellent sip, read on for the best of the best.