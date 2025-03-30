What's The Best Wine To Pair With Pizza?

Even if you only have a passing interest in wine, there are some iconic wine pairings too well-established to ignore: red wine with red meat, white wine with fresh fish (or French fries and a caesar salad), champagne with oysters, etc. But which wine goes best with the meals we eat more often? Particularly on a Friday night when we're ready to wind down from the work week, gear up for the weekend, and celebrate with a restaurant-style slice of pizza at home, inquiring minds want to know which bottle of wine to crack open to keep the pairing party going.

To find the answer, Chowhound went straight to the professionals. Speaking exclusively with Corey Garner, a winemaker for The Federalist, we learned that while there is truly no wrong answer, some wines elevate your pizza-eating experience to the next level. "If the sauce is red/tomato based, I'm reaching for the Federalist zinfandel," she says. "Its juicy berry notes, spice, and soft tannins would work so well with the acidity of the tomato sauce and the richness coming from the cheese." So there you have it. The next time you pick up a tomatoey flatbread from Trader Joe's or a frozen pepperoni pizza from the grocery store, add a bottle of zinfandel to your cart and you won't be disappointed.