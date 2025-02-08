Does Wine Really Need To Be Aged?

But here's the kicker: The majority of wines are meant to be enjoyed while they're still young. These wines are fruit-forward, low in tannin, and made for immediate consumption. If you're unsure whether you have an ager, consider the grape and price. If a bottle is not red and under $30, aging will likely do nothing, or possibly more harm than good, leaving the vino bereft of its flavor, acidity, and oomph.

Lighter reds and most whites are meant to be consumed soon after release when they are vibrant and full of lively fruit flavors, which can fade with prolonged aging. There are exceptions, particularly among white wines. Some varieties, like chardonnay and Riesling, can age gracefully, developing more complexity over time. Vintage Champagne is another white wine that can develop beautifully, given a bit of time in the cellar. But again, these wines are typically the higher-quality, more structured bottles that have been carefully crafted for aging. These are the minority. Most white wines are made to be consumed while fresh.

Ultimately, aging wine is a personal choice and rarely necessary. It's about the wine in front of you — whether it's something that will improve over time (lucky you) or one that is best enjoyed as is (which is most likely, and also, lucky you). So, next time you pop a cork, don't fret about aging — enjoy your wine for what it is — whether fresh and likely or carefully matured over time.