Better Canned Wine Starts With This Easy Step (Never Skip It!)

Once assumed to be reserved for beer and sodas, canned wines are now one of the biggest rising trends in the wine industry. This packaging method is rising in popularity due to its sustainability and convenience – no corkscrew needed. And for those who are already big fans of fermented grape goodness, you may not realize you could be better enjoying your canned wine with one crucial step. Surprisingly, it comes down to chilling your cans before serving in a separate glass.

In order to break this down, Chowhound spoke with Helena Nicklin, a drinks writer, broadcaster, and founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy. "Given a can's portability and the occasions where you would have it, sometimes drinking wine straight from [the can] is the only option," she exclusively told us. "Honestly though, it will taste so much better if you pour it into something first, even a small plastic cup! It is wine after all, which needs a good swirl and contact with oxygen to open up aromas and flavors."

You may not realize that this low-oxygen packaging is actually part of the scientific reason that canned wine can smell like rotten eggs. Not to worry though — when poured into a separate glass, your beverage will release the unpleasant sulfuric scent. Though, before you start pouring your wine, Nicklin recommends giving it some time in the fridge. "Most also fare better with a slight chill — even the reds," she said. "Just don't go too cold, or [the wine] won't taste of anything."