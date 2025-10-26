These Are The Hands-Down Best Types Of Wine To Buy Canned

Canned wines, though different from boxed wines, also tend to share some negative press among the public, often regarded as cheap and inferior in quality. On occasion, that might be the case, with some canned wines having a distinct, unpleasant smell of rotten eggs. But, what if the problem is that you've been reaching for the wrong types of wine that are canned? To delve into the ideal wine type when going the canned route, Chowhound spoke to Helena Nicklin, a drinks writer, broadcaster, and founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy. According to Nicklin, who spoke with Chowhound exclusively, "Canned wines shine when the style is made to be fresh, crisp, and fruity rather than heavily oaked, too boozy, or tannic," meaning it's important to opt for refreshing, light wines. She recommends white wines that are crisp, rosés that are juicy, and reds that are light. Grape varieties to look out for include "sauvignon blanc, albariño, and picpoul for the whites, and grenache and gamay for the reds."

There also appears to be a reason behind why some types of wines work and don't work when sipped from a can, and that is the environment of the can, which is typically made of aluminum. "The can's environment is harsh with no light or air, which does not work for wines meant to age as they need an element of micro-oxygenation, which you only really get with real corks," she explains. However, these conditions are suitable for preserving the aromatics and freshness of lighter and more fruit-forward wines, hence why these varieties make for a far more enjoyable sip from a can.