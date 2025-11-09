8 Trader Joe's Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

Minestrone is an option people are often presented with at restaurants when their meal comes with a soup or salad (I'll always go with the former). It's an appetizer I can reliably fall back on when dining out, and I'd say Trader Joe's version more or less holds to that, too.

The classic version of this soup is often made with all the familiar ingredients like tomatoes, celery, carrots, kale, and some sort of pasta. Trader Joe's minestrone also follows this formula, and though it already has carbs in it from the orecchiette, it also adds rice into the mix. This is likely an attempt to really live up to the "hearty" title. I'd say it overall succeeds in this, since this soup truly is rife with chopped veggies, but when it comes to its orecchiette and rice, there still certainly could've been more. If you've read my Whole Foods prepared soups ranking, you'd know that I find it pointless to add rice to soup if you're not going to add a lot of it. Otherwise, it's not doing anything for the taste or texture, and the grains just get lost in everything else. And that's especially the case with this soup, as it's loaded with other components.

My second critique would be the carrots. Usually, when eating minestrone, the carrots are tender and soft, whereas here, they were surprisingly crunchy. That might be a plus to those who want a bit of textural complexity, and while I'm usually part of that group, in this instance, it just felt like it detracted from my entire eating experience.