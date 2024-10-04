Cornbread Is Good, But A Skillet Makes It Better

Since it is the perfect mix of savory and sweet, to us cornbread is a crispy, crumbly, and balanced appetizer of dreams. For all those who are new to whipping up this dish, we just have one thing to say: Quit messing around with cake pans and pull out a cast-iron skillet instead. Not only does a cast iron elevate homemade cornbread recipes, it can also be a game-changing hack for boxed cornbread too. So don't be like the amateurs and opt for any other baking vessel, because nothing makes cornbread as crispy and golden-brown as a cast-iron skillet.

To make cornbread in a cast iron start by preheating the pan on the stovetop, which helps avoid any sticking, and add in your butter, shortening, or bacon grease. (Or whatever else is your preferred fat of choice.) This first step is super important as it is what gives cornbread its delicious crispy exterior. The high heat makes the batter crisp up almost instantly while the inside stays nice and moist, while cake pans are much more finicky.

The batter will start baking instantly when it hits the pan and will be sizzling beautifully. This is how you know it's heating up just right. Whether you want to cook with a mini cast-iron skillet, muffin pan, or a 10.25 inch, the choice is up to you, but those deliciously crispy results should all be the same.