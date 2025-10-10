8 Whole Foods Prepared Soups, Ranked

My methodology for assessing the New England Style Clam Chowder is slightly different from the rest of the items here; I tried it and judged it based on whether it would be good enough to feed to my boyfriend, who is a retired clam chowder enthusiast. But even after getting through two small bowls of it, I'm still not sure exactly what the right answer is, hence it landing toward the middle of the ranking.

We'll start with the positives. This base itself, which is made with milk, fish stock, heavy cream, and a wide variety of seasonings, is absolutely delicious and oh-so creamy. The potato pieces are also very tender, so they don't take away from the comfort-meal feel of the dish, and you can taste the seasoning on them even when eaten on their own.

This chowder is also rife with clams. I didn't go one bite without pieces of shellfish, and that's not something you can always say about clam chowder. However, there are many tips to keep in mind when cooking this type of soup, and it seems Whole Foods failed to follow one of them. That would be to avoid overcooking the clams before throwing them into the base. If heated too much, the clams become chewy as they cook in the broth, and I'd assume that's what went wrong in this case. We can all applaud how generous the amount of clams is, but they are so meaty and rubbery that the soup left me chomping for a while — it felt like too much work by the end. The verdict? Give this a try, but prepare to be chewing into tomorrow.