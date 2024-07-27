The History Behind Why We Eat Grilled Cheese With Tomato Soup

Certain food pairings mesh so perfectly that it's impossible to imagine a time when the components were served apart. Yet every popular combo was first devised at some point, and for many American classics, the invention is surprisingly recent. The humble history and evolution of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich took hold during the early 20th century, while mixing spaghetti and meatballs didn't come about much earlier, either — likely sometime after the 1880s.

The comforting flavor of grilled cheese with tomato soup is another unexpectedly modern creation. The nostalgic dish only first emerged in the early 20th century, with the period between the Great Depression and post-World War II giving rise to the dish.

It's a pairing that was created by way of its pragmatic nature. Toasted cheese sandwiches were popular in the early 20th century, both as an economical recession meal and popular military ration. Tomato soup followed, and the convenient and affordable combo caught on with bureaucratic institutions, cafeterias in schools, and governmental organizations. In addition to delectably complementing the taste and texture of the sandwich, the tomato soup also became valued for its vitamin C content. And so, the popular combination integrated into American cuisine, and has remained prominent ever since.

