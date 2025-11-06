I Ranked Every Olive Garden Cocktail From Worst To Best

Olive Garden seems to be a universal hometown experience for those growing up in the U.S. — a hotspot for high schoolers looking for a prom dinner date destination, or an easy option when it comes to chowing down on pasta. The chain retains a cult following for its unlimited breadsticks and refillable soup or salad with your entree. It's definitely a perk to know you won't leave hungry after ordering as many tasty refills as you like.

Besides its perks, pastas, and various fried appetizers that are the perfect companions to a drink, Olive Garden has some signature cocktails (in addition to the wine menu) that are worth checking out. If you're wondering what drink to order next time you head to the chain to indulge in a plate of Shrimp Fritto Misto, we've taken it upon ourselves to try them all and rank them from least to most enjoyable.