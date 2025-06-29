This 4-Ingredient Ginger Ale Cocktail Will Be The Star Of The Summer

If there's one drink that's poised to take center stage at your summer gatherings, it's the "amaretto kick." With just four ingredients, this ginger ale cocktail balances tangy and sweet flavors in a way that's effortlessly refreshing. Better yet, it's a breeze to make — no jigger required. Just combine equal parts amaretto, sour mix, orange juice, and ginger ale. Mix it all in a cocktail shaker with ice, give it a good stir, and strain into a glass. Add a maraschino cherry for garnish and you're done.

This is the kind of cocktail that plays well in both solo servings and party-sized punch bowls. If you want to prep pre-party, mix everything but the ginger ale ahead of time and top off each glass with bubbly just before serving. It's the ideal no-fuss drink for summer barbecues, beach days, or backyard hangs.

Don't have a cocktail shaker on hand? No stress. Almost anything with a secure lid can act as an ad-hoc cocktail shaker. As long as it seals tight, you're golden. And if you want an alcohol-free option as well, you can use that same ginger ale to create a mocktail mojito.