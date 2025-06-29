This 4-Ingredient Ginger Ale Cocktail Will Be The Star Of The Summer
If there's one drink that's poised to take center stage at your summer gatherings, it's the "amaretto kick." With just four ingredients, this ginger ale cocktail balances tangy and sweet flavors in a way that's effortlessly refreshing. Better yet, it's a breeze to make — no jigger required. Just combine equal parts amaretto, sour mix, orange juice, and ginger ale. Mix it all in a cocktail shaker with ice, give it a good stir, and strain into a glass. Add a maraschino cherry for garnish and you're done.
This is the kind of cocktail that plays well in both solo servings and party-sized punch bowls. If you want to prep pre-party, mix everything but the ginger ale ahead of time and top off each glass with bubbly just before serving. It's the ideal no-fuss drink for summer barbecues, beach days, or backyard hangs.
Don't have a cocktail shaker on hand? No stress. Almost anything with a secure lid can act as an ad-hoc cocktail shaker. As long as it seals tight, you're golden. And if you want an alcohol-free option as well, you can use that same ginger ale to create a mocktail mojito.
Spice up your amaretto kick
There are many ways you can switch and spice up your amaretto kick by focusing on that delightful combo of nutty amaretto flavor with light and bubbly ginger ale. It's that warm and fizzy combo that gives the kick its perfect warm-weather sipping profile.
For example, try an amaretto mojito kick — an amaretto mojito combines amaretto with mint, lime, and soda for a twist on the classic mojito. If you add in some ginger ale instead of the soda, you can make an amaretto mojito kick that is crisp and highly refreshing. You can also create an amaretto cranberry spritzer kick. Blend amaretto with cranberry juice, a splash of lime, and ginger ale for a fruitier, slightly tart version of the simple cocktail that's light and bubbly — maybe even garnish it with some summer strawberries!
Classic amaretto cocktails can also get the "kick" treatment. The amaretto sour — typically made with amaretto, lemon juice, and egg whites, and topped with a brandied cherry — can be jazzed up into an amaretto sour kick by skipping the egg whites and adding ginger ale for a fizzy, citrusy alternative. (Do keep the cherry topping, but perhaps go for the lighter and sweeter maraschino cherry.) Similarly, the standard amaretto stone sour, which uses orange juice instead of lemon, takes on a livelier character with the addition of ginger ale, and a slice of orange.
While the vintage Godfather cocktail — a stiff mix of whiskey and amaretto — is a staple in its own right, it's best left untouched by ginger ale, as its strong, spirit-forward profile doesn't quite suit the lighter, bubbly kick.