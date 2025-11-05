9 Of The Best Mexican Foods You Can Find At Costco
Costco is the kind of place where you can walk in for laundry detergent and walk out with a kayak, a 10-pack of socks, and a tray of baked ziti. The warehouse club covers just about every category imaginable, including some foods that rival what you'd find at your favorite restaurant. Plus, you can find a vast array of products featuring global flavors. If you're a fan of Mexican cuisine, there are plenty of enticing eats all over the store.
Craving some guacamole? Costco has you covered. Or perhaps you want to whip up some carnitas or indulge in some sweet tres leches cake. Those are on offer too. Many of these products have built loyal followings for their quality and convenience, not to mention the great flavors. You'll find options for all palates, including traditional dishes that taste like something you might find at a taquería, as well as some fun finds that play with Mexican flavors in surprising ways.
Costco's food lineup is always changing, with new products constantly rotating in and out. Still, a few of these Mexican-inspired staples have stuck around for years because shoppers won't let them go. Others are newer finds that are creating a ton of buzz online. To compile our list of the absolute best products, we drew on our own experiences and turned to reviews from Costco members on platforms like Reddit, social media, and Costco-focused blogs. If you love south-of-the-border fare, these are the best Mexican foods you can find at Costco right now.
1. Del Real Carnitas
Carnitas are one of the most beloved taco styles in Mexico thanks to the tender, slow-cooked pork that's crispy on the edges and juicy in the middle. But getting that perfect texture and taste at home isn't easy, as it takes hours to cook the pork down in its own fat. Plus, you'll need the right cut of pork and an array of seasonings to get the taste of your pork carnitas just right. If you're looking for a genius shortcut, Del Real Carnitas from Costco tastes authentic and is easy to whip up in just a few minutes.
Founded in Southern California by Mexican-born Jesus Cardenas and his family, Del Real specializes in pre-made Latin American meals like carnitas, birria, tamales, and salsas. The products are made with traditional methods and real ingredients. The carnitas packs sold at Costco ring in at two pounds and feature two pouches of slow-cooked pork that you can simply reheat, then serve straight away.
Speaking from experience, Del Real's version of this street-food favorite is pretty spot on. The instructions call for either microwaving or cooking the meat on a stovetop, but I highly suggest the latter, as that will give you those crispy bits that make carnitas so texturally appealing. The flavors are also great. You get a slight smokiness, a little bit of sweetness, and a nice richness from the lard. Serve it with some corn tortillas, chopped onions, cilantro, and your favorite salsa, and you have an easy and delicious meal.
2. Rojo's Street Corn Dip
If you're heading to a tailgate party or hosting a get-together and want something different from the usual chips and salsa or guacamole, Rojo's Street Corn Dip is a fun twist. It brings together all the flavors of a good elote corn dip, but without the hassle of having to gather all the ingredients, roast corn, and wait over a hot oven yourself. And considering it comes in a two-pound tub, you'll have plenty to go around even at large gatherings.
Los Angeles-based Rojo's was founded in 1985 when a group of friends decided to start making dips based on a family recipe from Mexico. Today, the company offers several types of dips, including queso-based, layered, and Mexican-style fare. The Street Corn Dip is made with a blend of fresh corn, green chiles, and cheddar and Cotija cheeses, and it can be served hot or cold. Corn chips are an obvious pairing, but you can also use the dip as a spread on tacos or sandwiches.
Costco shoppers can't get enough of this Mexican-inspired dip. One Reddit user said, "I solely bought a Costco card after having this dip one weekend a few years ago. Now I can't buy it or I'll eat the whole damn tub." People love that it's creamy and has actual chunks of corn in it. Plus, many say it's mild enough for even the most spice-averse palates. Fans say it works great with everything from pretzels to everything bagel chips, and Trader Joe's elote-flavored corn chips.
3. Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos
Costco may be best known for its bulk items like pantry staples and frozen meals, but there are also some hidden gems in the pre-made meals section. Head to the prepared foods refrigerator case and you'll find an array of ready-to-eat meal kits, including salads, pastas, and stuffed peppers. Most are large enough to feed a family, sometimes even with leftovers. One that gets particularly good reviews is the Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos.
As loyal Costco shoppers know, Kirkland Signature is Costco's in-house brand, and it covers a huge variety of products, many of which rival big brand names in quality. The ready-made meals fall under that umbrella, and they're typically put together in-store. Grab a pack of the chicken street tacos, and you'll get a hefty portion of seasoned, grilled chicken along with 12 tortillas, shredded cheese, cabbage slaw, tomato salsa, and cilantro lime crema. You can heat up the meat and tortillas or eat them cold if you don't want to wait.
By most accounts, Costco's chicken street tacos are a great deal. Many say the flavor is good, the portion size is generous, and they're ridiculously easy to put together. As one Reddit user put it, "It not only fed us all for dinner but I just got done eating leftovers for lunch and I'm very full. Heating it up was really easy and like I fed my whole family with 2 minutes of actual effort." If you want to jazz them up, consider rolling the chicken in the tortillas, adding enchilada sauce, and heating everything up in the oven.
4. Kirkland Signature Organic Mexico Oaxaca Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Java lovers will find plenty of coffee items at Costco, from three-pound tins of ground coffee to Keurig pods, bags of whole beans, and cans of cold brew. If you're a fan of Mexican coffee, you can't go wrong with the Kirkland Signature Organic Mexico Oaxaca Medium Roast. It's part of Costco's Limited Edition Single Origin line, which features beans sourced from small farmers, cooperatives, and estates. Each bag contains two pounds of whole, roasted coffee beans.
Located in southern Mexico, Oaxaca is one of many coffee-growing regions in the country. It's known for its various microclimates, including lush environments that are perfect for growing coffee thanks to the rich soil, bright sunny days, and cool breezes. The Organic Mexico Oaxaca Medium Roast comes from the Red 5 de Deciembre co-op, and it is certified USDA organic. The beans are sourced from the co-op in Mexico, then packed in the U.S.
People often comment that Costco leans towards dark roast coffees more than anything else, so for many, the Oaxaca medium roast is a much-welcome change. And even though it might not be as bold as some of the other Costco coffees, fans say it still packs plenty of flavor. A Reddit user described it as, "Round, balanced, fruity notes with chocolate undertones." The only downside is that it tends to come and go periodically, so if you see it at your store, you may want to stock up.
5. Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole
Guacamole might seem simple, but anyone who's ever tried to make it ahead of time knows how quickly it can turn brown or lose its freshness. Plus, there are several mistakes that can ruin your guacamole before it even hits the table, like over-mashing the avocados into a watery paste or not dicing your add-ins finely enough. If you'd rather let someone else handle the mixing, Costco makes a stand-up version that's part of its Kirkland Signature line.
The Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole comes in a pack of 16 individual-sized cups that contain 2.5 ounces of guacamole each. The guac is made with hand-scooped Hass avocados, which many consider the best kind because they tend to be richer and creamier than other types of avocados. Other ingredients include onions, tomatoes, and lime juice. In addition, the guacamole is USDA-certified organic and free of any artificial flavors or colors.
While Costco offers other brands of guacamole in tubs, many prefer Kirkland cups because they're ultra-convenient. They're easy to take on the go, and because they come in single-serving sizes, you don't have to worry about opening a tub and having it go off if you don't finish it soon enough. Personally, I love it because it's chunkier than your average store-bought guac and the avocado flavor shines through with just a touch of lime, onion, and cilantro to amp things up without totally taking over.
6. Coca-Cola of Mexico Fiesta Pack
Food isn't the only thing that earns a cult following at Costco. The warehouse club offers a wide range of beverages, including a stellar selection of Kirkland Signature alcohol, as well as wine and beer. Costco also carries some standout non-alcoholic drinks, and one offering that many members are seriously hyped about is the Coca-Cola of Mexico Fiesta Pack. It contains 24 glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Sprite, and orange Fanta, all made in Mexico. The pack costs anywhere from $36 to $41, depending on location, which is not exactly cheap, but many fans don't seem to mind.
There's a reason why many people say that Mexican Coke tastes different from American Coke, and it comes down to one key ingredient swap. While American Coca-Cola gets its sweetness from high fructose corn syrup, Mexican Coca-Cola products are made with cane sugar. Plus, the packaging may also affect the taste. Some say that aluminum cans add something that detracts from the flavor of the soda, while glass bottles preserve the taste without adding anything extra.
In addition to the difference in taste, fans love the Mexican Coca-Cola products for their cool vintage bottles. For many people, it's a blast from the past, or something unique to bring to a party. And that's just another reason why many Costco members have no problem shelling out a little more for the Fiesta Pack. As one Reddit user said, "Totally worth it! You're not just buying soda; you're investing in nostalgia, perfectly calibrated sweetness, and glass bottle clout."
7. Kirkland Signature Birria Beef Tacos with Spanish Rice
Birria is having a major moment in the States right now. Born in the state of Jalisco, the dish consists of goat, beef, or lamb that's braised for hours in a chile-infused broth until it's fall-off-the-fork tender. The meat is typically nestled in corn tortillas, then the tacos are dipped in the meat jus, griddled until crispy, and served with consommé on the side. Today, you can find it everywhere from authentic Mexican taco joints to chain restaurants and big-box grocery stores like Costco.
The Kirkland Signature Birria Beef Taco is relatively new to Costco's ready-made meal line-up, but it's already making waves with members. It contains eight pre-made tacos featuring corn tortillas filled with slow-roasted beef and Jack cheese. You also get a serving of Spanish-style rice and a packet of consommé. You'll need to warm everything up before serving, but other than that, the meal is pretty hassle-free.
Costco's birria tacos may not rival what you'd get at your local taco joint, but they do get plenty of positive reviews. People love that they're pretty easy to make, convenient, crispy, and flavorful. A TikTok reviewer said, "The meat is tender, the cheese is light but adds enough cream." Several people say the consommé is also thick and beefy, but without being too oily. All up, not a bad buy for a ready-made meal. As one Reddit user said, "I just cooked these, and I think they're the best grocery store/refrigerated birria tacos I've ever gotten."
8. Kirkland Signature Caramel Tres Leche Cake Bar
When many people think of Mexican food, the first thing that comes to mind is savory dishes like tacos, tortas, and quesadillas. But there are plenty of Mexican desserts that are worth a try, like sweet and creamy tres leches cake. The name alludes to the three milks (whole milk or cream, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk) that are soaked into the sponge cake to make it ultra-moist and flavorful. If you've never tried it before, Costco's version is a great place to start.
The Kirkland Signature Caramel Tres Leche Cake Bar gives you not one, but two layers of sponge cake infused with creamy goodness, along with a layer of caramel custard mousse in between the layers and a topping of caramel custard glaze. It clocks in at around three pounds, so it's substantial enough to feed a family or a group. Then again, you can always keep it all for yourself and just freeze the leftovers for later.
The cake gets overwhelmingly positive reviews from Costco members, many of whom say it's their favorite treat from the bakery. One Reddit user said, "It's very moist and creamy. Dangerously decadent. But at the same time kind of mild and not overwhelming, which is lethal." People also love that it's smooth and each layer is balanced nicely with different flavors. A Costco employee on Reddit offered a top tip for serving it: "Cut it into slices and then freeze them. Let a slice thaw 5-10 minutes and it's like ice cream and SO good."
9. Del Real Foods Fire Roasted Combo Salsa
If there's one thing worth keeping in your fridge at all times, it's a good salsa. It can instantly liven up everything from chips and quesadillas to scrambled eggs or grilled chicken. With that in mind, it's probably not surprising that Costco offers a variety of salsas. And while some get decent reviews, like the Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa, many say that the Del Real Foods Fire Roasted Combo Salsa is a step above.
The combo pack gives you two different salsas to try: salsa roja (red) and salsa verde (green). Both are made with all-natural ingredients and contain 24 ounces of salsa per tub. The red salsa features fire-roasted tomatoes and jalapeños, while the green salsa features tart tomatillos and fire-roasted jalapeños. The only other ingredients in both are water and salt. If you like your salsa to have a little more depth than simply just tomatoes mixed with a few spices, these are a good bet.
While the salsas aren't so spicy that they'll blow your taste buds out, they do have a nice kick, especially compared to the run-of-the-mill salsas you often find at grocery stores. Several Costco members say they're great value for the amount you get and the quality. One Reddit user said, "Best mass produced store bought salsa I've ever had!" Another Redditor said, "They're so fantastic, when Costco quit carrying them I reached out to the manufacturer and had them mail me some. LOL. This was years ago. I'm glad they're back."
Methodology
To compile this list, we considered both our own experiences shopping at Costco and the products we consistently return to, along with feedback from other Costco members. Each item was selected based on quality, flavor, and overall popularity among shoppers. We looked at reviews and discussions shared over the past year on Reddit, TikTok, and Costco-focused blogs. The goal was to highlight Mexican-inspired foods that have earned genuine fan followings for their taste, consistency, and value. While Costco's inventory can vary by region and season, these are the standouts that shoppers (and we) keep coming back to for easy, flavorful meals and snacks that are either authentically Mexican or put a fun twist on Mexican flavors.