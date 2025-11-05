9 Of The Best Mexican Foods You Can Find At Costco

Costco is the kind of place where you can walk in for laundry detergent and walk out with a kayak, a 10-pack of socks, and a tray of baked ziti. The warehouse club covers just about every category imaginable, including some foods that rival what you'd find at your favorite restaurant. Plus, you can find a vast array of products featuring global flavors. If you're a fan of Mexican cuisine, there are plenty of enticing eats all over the store.

Craving some guacamole? Costco has you covered. Or perhaps you want to whip up some carnitas or indulge in some sweet tres leches cake. Those are on offer too. Many of these products have built loyal followings for their quality and convenience, not to mention the great flavors. You'll find options for all palates, including traditional dishes that taste like something you might find at a taquería, as well as some fun finds that play with Mexican flavors in surprising ways.

Costco's food lineup is always changing, with new products constantly rotating in and out. Still, a few of these Mexican-inspired staples have stuck around for years because shoppers won't let them go. Others are newer finds that are creating a ton of buzz online. To compile our list of the absolute best products, we drew on our own experiences and turned to reviews from Costco members on platforms like Reddit, social media, and Costco-focused blogs. If you love south-of-the-border fare, these are the best Mexican foods you can find at Costco right now.