10 Best Coffee Items At Costco For Every Type Of Java Drinker
You can get many of your favorite coffee products in bulk at Costco Wholesale. You'll need to have a Costco membership (or have a friend with a membership), but the costs are hard to beat if you need your hit of java often. The store brand, Kirkland Signature, is an exceptionally good value and made with high quality beans.
Stopping by in person gives you the chance to grab something tasty from the food court, like the famously gigantic hot dog combo, but you won't find hot coffee on the menu. Fortunately, the shelves are stocked with everything from whole beans to K-Cups. If you prefer to get your coffee delivered, using the Costco Direct benefit can help you skip the busy lines.
Whether you like to cool off with an iced coffee, indulge in a flavored latte, or keep things classic with hot black coffee, there's something that you'll love on the warehouse shelves.
Whole bean coffee: Kirkland Signature House Blend Whole Bean Coffee
For those who like to grind their own beans, the best whole bean option on the Costco shelves comes from Kirkland Signature. The house blend is a medium-roast coffee that is very smooth. Kirkland Signature also makes a French roast whole bean coffee for those who prefer something a little darker and deeper. The 3-pound bag of Colombian Supremo from Kirkland Signature is the largest whole bean coffee package at the warehouse.
As expected at Costco, where most products come in bulk, the Kirkland Signature house blend comes in a large 2.5-pound bag for around $20. This is a fantastic value when you consider that 2-pound packages of whole bean coffee at other grocery stores often cost just as much.
Opting for whole beans allows you to customize the grind to work with drip coffee pots, French presses, or espresso. If you want to minimize the number of different coffee products in your pantry but still want some flexibility with how you brew, this is a fantastic choice.
Freshly ground coffee also tastes better, and it is one of Alton Brown's special techniques for unbeatable coffee. You can pick up a large bag of whole beans and grind what you need for an individual pot.
Pre-ground coffee: Kirkland Signature Ground Coffee Medium Roast
There are a few selections of ground coffee at Costco and the Kirkland Signature medium roast is a nice combination of value and quality. It comes in a 2.5-pound bag and costs around $20. This coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans and at one time, the Starbucks logo even appeared on Kirkland Signature coffee, hinting that the roasting was done by the coffee giant.
The bag is resealable to keep the coffee super fresh. Just press the top closed to ensure that the coffee doesn't get exposed to air or spill over your counters. The bag has a one-way valve to keep air out as well.
This medium-grind coffee works well in traditional drip coffee pots, but you can also put it in refillable K-Cups. It won't work as well in a French press, which needs a coarsely ground coffee in order to prevent grounds from getting in the brew.
K-Cups: Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod
If you use a Keurig brewing system, Costco has some of the best deals on the required cups to get your coffee fix. The Kirkland Signature K-Cups come in large boxes of 120 for just under $47. They have organic, fair trade coffee in medium Summit Roast, light Breakfast Blend, or dark roast Pacific Bold. For loyal Starbucks fans, there is also a Starbucks variety pack of K-Cups on the same shelf for the same price, but it only comes with 64 pods.
The only downside of these pods is that they can't be used with standard drip coffee makers, French presses, pour-overs, or any other brewing method. They can only work in Keurig machines. Fortunately, Costco carries those as well, and you can use your membership to save on not just the coffee but the maker itself. It even comes with 22 pods to get you started.
Canned coffee: Kirkland Signature 100% Colombian Coffee
Coffee often comes in cans because they are easy to store and keep the coffee fresh with an airtight seal. The Kirkland Signature can has three pounds of dark roast fine-ground coffee. It costs just under $22 for three pounds of ground coffee, which is a little bit cheaper per pound than the Kirkland Signature bagged ground coffee or even the whole bean option.
It's made with 100% Colombian beans. Knowing the coffee's source country gives helpful insight into how the coffee will taste once it's brewed. Colombian coffee tends to be acidic but has fruity elements as well, especially those grown at higher altitudes.
Because it comes in a can, this coffee stays fresh for a little bit longer than you'll find in other packaging. It comes ground, which can limit the freshness compared to whole beans you grind on demand, but the can helps avoid this.
Instant coffee: NESCAFE Taster's Choice Instant Coffee
Instant coffee works well for those who don't want to wait for a cup of joe to brew, but need something much quicker and simpler. The only instant coffee option at Costco is the Nescafé Taster's Choice house blend.
This instant coffee is a light-medium roast. It is ready quickly and super smooth. All you have to do to make this coffee is add hot water to your desired amount. The recommended amount to use is based on the cup size.
Instant coffee works best for single cups rather than an entire pot of coffee. You can make it in larger batches, but it's not the most economical choice. Using the recommended measurements, one package will make 42 large cups of coffee and costs around $20. This is cheaper than picking up your morning brew from a coffee shop where you're paying for convenience.
Cold brew: Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brew appeals to people who like a little hit of caffeine from coffee that is refreshing and chilled. The Kirkland Signature cold brew coffee is made with Colombian coffee. The box comes with tall cans that are 11 ounces each. At just under $19, it's a bit pricier than any of the coffee options that you have to brew yourself.
These individual cans of cold brew coffee are perfect for taking on the go when you don't want to brew your own. You can enjoy one serving and save the rest for another time. Each purchase includes 12 cans, which is cheaper than getting cold brew at a coffee shop.
One of the best things about this style is that all of the work is already done for you. Just keep the cans in the fridge and pull one out when you want a tasty cold brew coffee.
Decaf coffee: Kirkland Signature Decaffeinated Coffee, Dark Roast
Some people like to enjoy a cup of joe but don't want the jolt of caffeine that typically comes with this beverage. That's where decaffeinated coffee comes in handy.
There aren't a lot of decaf options on the Costco shelves, but the Kirkland Signature decaf blend is tasty and budget-friendly. It's made by stripping the raw coffee beans of their caffeine before roasting using a specific process. This is much more complex than other coffee production and requires extra steps, which adds to the cost of this coffee compared to other blends on the Costco shelves. The three-pound can costs around $23, which is slightly more than its caffeinated counterpart.
This coffee is made with Arabica beans that are grown at high altitudes in Central and South America. It comes in a 3-pound canister, which helps keep the fine ground coffee super fresh.
Nespresso pods: Starbucks by Nespresso Capsules for Nespresso Vertuo Machines
Nespresso users aren't strangers to pricey pods, so buying in bulk makes a lot of sense for cost savings. The Starbucks by Nespresso capsules are the only Nespresso pods available at Costco, and they're pricey compared to K-Cups and coffee beans or grounds. But they're a great way to stock up since each box comes with 68 pods.
There is a mix of popular Starbucks blends, including Pike Place medium roast, Caffe Verona dark roast, double blonde espresso roast, and espresso roast. There are 20 espresso pods and 16 of each of the others. This is a good way to try a few different styles while still using the same machine.
These capsules work with a Nespresso Vertuo machine, which is also carried at Costco. The box of pods costs around $92, and the machine costs between $130 and $200. Overall, it's a significant investment in your coffee brewing setup, but it makes a super-smooth cup.
Coffee creamer: International Delight French Vanilla Creamer
Some people like creamer in their coffee, so a trip over to the refrigerator cases might be in order when stocking up on your coffee essentials at Costco. The International Delight coffee creamer comes in a three-pack and is easy to store in the fridge. It adds sweet vanilla flavor and can replace sugar and milk in your coffee. This creamer is gluten and lactose-free.
Because it has three individual cartons in one purchase, it's a bit easier to share and split this item between multiple fridges. You can keep one at home, one at work, and have one as an extra. Each carton has 32 ounces of creamer, and the entire package costs less than $10.
It is only available in French Vanilla at Costco, but you can opt for the pricier Starbucks caramel macchiato creamer instead if you prefer that flavor.
Powdered creamer: Nestlé Coffee-mate Powdered Creamer
Powdered creamer is a great answer for those who like to add a little cream to their coffee but want something shelf-stable. If you want to add smooth creaminess to your coffee but don't have a spot to store refrigerated creamers, the Nestlé Coffee-mate powdered creamer canister is perfect.
This creamer is original and unflavored, just adding a creamy texture to your brew. If you want any extra flavorings or sugar, you'll have to get that separately.
It also keeps longer than dairy-based creamers and can be put in the workplace for everyone to share. The 56-ounce canister costs less than $10, making it a bit pricier than the International Delight creamer, but still a good value. It is also gluten-free and dairy-free, in addition to being shelf stable. It's easy to store thanks to the canister shape, which has a grippable handle to make using it even easier.