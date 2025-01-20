Every Alcohol Option From Costco's Kirkland Signature
If you're a Costco member, you're probably already aware that the alcohol department offers some pretty sweet deals. One of the well-known secrets of Costco liquor is that the company teams up with established distilleries and wineries to produce its Kirkland Signature alcohol products. That means that you can get bottles that are just as good as some of the mainstream brands, but significantly cheaper. As of that isn't reason enough to take a stroll through the alcohol aisle, you also have vast selection to choose from.
Provided you're not in one of the two states where Costco can't sell alcohol, you'll find boozy Kirkland Signature beverages to suit all tastes. You can grab a wide array of spirits including scotches, vodkas, and tequilas. Vino lovers can choose from an assortment of red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines. There are also beers, hard seltzers, and pre-made cocktails on offer. In addition, Costco often releases seasonal products for limited time periods. Planning a booze run, but not sure what to get? These are all the Kirkland Signature alcohol options you can find at Costco.
Vodka
Vodka is an absolute must for any bar set-up, and Costco offers two Kirkland Signature versions: an American vodka and a French vodka. Both get rave reviews with many people commenting that they taste clean, creamy, and just a touch citrusy. The French vodka in particular is a fan favorite for its silky texture and subtle vanilla notes. The vodkas come in 1.75-liter bottles and typically cost under $30.
Most people would agree that the Kirkland Signature vodkas are an absolute steal considering they're just as good as, if not better, than some of the most popular vodkas on the market. In fact, there was a rumor going around that Grey Goose made the French version, although Grey Goose has officially dispelled this myth. The real company behind Costco's French vodka is the Distillerie de Gayant in France. And while some people liken the Kirkland American vodka to Tito's, it's actually made by the LeVecke Corporation in California.
Gin
If you like London dry gins, Costco has you covered. The Kirkland Signature version is produced according to the guidelines required for London dry gins. That means it's made with natural botanicals that are added during distillation. It's distilled five times and includes aromatic ingredients like juniper berry, orange peel, coriander, cassia bark, cardamom pods, orris root, angelica root, lemon peel, and rose. It comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and rings in at about $18 to $20 depending on location. It's often described as soft, floral, and herbaceous.
Many people have speculated about what brand makes the Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin. Contrary to popular belief, it's not Bombay or Tanqueray. On the bottle it states that the gin is produced and distributed by the DC Flynt MW Domaines & Estates in Silverton, Ohio. The name may not be a biggie in gin circles, but the gin gets great reviews with many saying it's a solid offering that can stand up to its competitors and works well in cocktails like gin and tonics, negronis, and martinis.
Rum
Rum is another bar cart staple that's part of the Kirkland Signature spirits collection. The Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum has been in rotation at warehouses for several years now. It comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and costs anywhere from $17 to $26. Although the rum won the International Spirits and Wine Competition (ISWC) bronze award in 2019, it gets mixed reviews from customers. Some say it's decent in cocktails like rum and cokes, while others say it tastes strongly artificial.
If you're not sold on the Original Spiced Rum, Costco recently released a few new rums you may want to try. The Kirkland Signature Barrel-Aged 15-Year Rum from Panama has been described as very drinkable with notes of brown sugar and vanilla. The Port Cask Finished 12-Year Rum from Panama also gets good reviews for its mild sweetness and toffee notes. Then there is the XO Bourbon Casked Rum from Guatemala, which gets called out for its well-rounded, rich flavors. Each bottle rings in at under $25.
Scotch Whisky
Kirkland Signature may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of fine Scotch. However, many people say that some of the best bargain liquors you can buy at Costco are the Scotch whiskies. There are several expressions on offer including a blended scotch and single malt scotches aged from 12 years to 23 years. From the single malt scotches, you can choose from a Highland, Islay, and a Speyside Sherry Cask Finish Scotch. Prices start at about $25 per bottle.
Costco doesn't reveal which distilleries its scotches come from, but we know that the company behind the Kirkland brand scotches is Alexander Murray & Company. Based in California, the independent bottler sources scotch whiskies from all over Scotland. The collection it produces for Costco is constantly changing, so you may find new expressions on offer at warehouses throughout the year. Keep an eye out for the single malt sampler box and scotch advent calendars that often come out around the holidays.
Irish Whiskey
Fans of Irish whiskeys like Jameson and Bushmills will be happy to know that Costco offers its own version of this golden elixir at bargain prices. The Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and sells for under $50 at most warehouses. Like many Irish whiskies, the Kirkland creation is distilled three times. It's also aged for four years, which is one year more than the standard that all Irish whiskeys must meet.
It's hard to say which Irish distillery produces the Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey. All we know for sure is that it's distributed by MISA Imports, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Regardless of where it comes from, many tipplers say it's decent enough for a dram considering its price. Some say it has notes of fruit, vanilla, and lemon. It's not overly complex and can give a slight afterburn, but that's not uncommon for Irish whiskeys at this price point. You may not want to sip it straight, but many say it works fine in cocktails like whiskey sours and Irish coffees.
Canadian Whisky
Rounding out the Kirkland Signature whisky line is a blended Canadian Whisky that comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and costs under $30 at most locations. To be labeled a Canadian whisky, the product must be made in Canada and aged for a minimum of three years in wooden barrels. Costco's version is presumably made north of the border and aged in oak casks for six years. According to most reviews, it's a steal at its price point.
Nobody really knows which company is behind the Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky, but many speculate that it might be Crown Royal. That's not surprising considering the bottles share many similarities including nearly identical fonts and purple labels around the necks. Many say the flavors are pretty spot on as well. Both whiskies have vanilla undertones and a slight sweetness with notes of caramel and maple syrup. Some say the Kirkland Signature is a tad spicier than Crown Royal, while others say it's actually smoother. Either way, it's a great stand-in for Crown Royal and cheaper to boot.
Bourbon
While Costco makes customers guess where many of its Kirkland Signature spirits come from, there's no secret where its bourbon is from. In 2021, the big-box company teamed up with Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky to produce three exclusive bourbons. Swing by a Costco warehouse and you may be able to pick up bottles of the Single Barrel, Bottled-in-Bond, and Small Batch bourbons. Each 1-liter bottle will likely cost you less than $30.
The heaviest hitter of Costco's bourbons is the Single Barrel, which clocks in at a hefty 60% ABV. Tasters comment on its deep, woody flavors with just a hint of vanilla and its dry finish with a decent hit of heat. The Small Batch and Bottled-in-Bond clock in at 46% and 50% ABV respectively and have both been described as bright, fruity, and slightly sweet with pleasant finishes. Many people have done side-by-side taste tests with the Kirkland Signature bourbons and similar 1792 Distillery bourbons and find them comparable in almost every way except that the Kirkland versions are cheaper.
Tequila
If you're planning on whipping up a batch of margaritas, Costco offers a variety of decently priced tequilas. There are five expressions to choose from: silver, blanco, reposado, cristalino, and añejo. The silver and blanco tequilas come in 1.75-liter bottles, while the reposado, cristalino, and añejo tequilas come in 1-liter bottles. Prices vary depending on the type of tequila.
Tequila producers must meet some pretty strict standards. For example, only blue Weber agave plants can be used to make tequila and it can only be made in five Mexican states. In addition, the final product must be authenticated with a NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) number. Based on this number, we know that the Kirkland Signature tequilas are made at the Santa Lucia Distillery in a town called Tesistán outside of Guadalajara. Many reviewers say the tequilas are pretty average. The expressions may not win awards any time soon, but most people say they're fine for cocktails and good value for the price points.
Pre-made cocktails
Craving a cocktail but don't want to deal with the hassle of mixing, stirring, and shaking? Costco makes it easy to serve up drinks fast with its pre-made cocktails. One of the most popular is the Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita. There are two versions: a premium with tequila and an agave wine cocktail. The premium comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and features lime juice, gold tequila, and triple sec liqueur. The wine cocktail comes in a 1.5-liter bottle and includes agave wine with lime and orange juice. Both cost around $10 and by most accounts they're pretty tasty.
Costco also recently released a pre-made old fashioned cocktail that comes in a liter bottle and includes bourbon and bitters. It costs about $16 depending on location. So far, it's getting mixed reviews from customers. Also, keep an eye out for the Twelve Nights of Cocktails box set that comes out at select stores around the holidays. The set costs about $40 and includes 12 different canned cocktails including an old fashioned, Thai gimlet, negroni, and mai tai.
XO Cognac
One of Costco's premium alcohol offerings is the Kirkland Signature XO Fine Cognac. It comes in a 750-milliliter bottle and will set you back anywhere from $60 to $75. That may seem pricey compared to some of the other Kirkland Signature spirits, but keep in mind that this is real deal cognac. It's made by Peyrat-Associés & CIE, a highly-regarded French company that was founded in 1920. Maison Peyrat is renowned for its exceptional cognacs that are aged in oak beyond the standard two years.
Like most cognacs, the Kirkland Signature XO Fine Cognac is made from ugni blanc grapes that are pressed, fermented into wine, then distilled in copper pots. The XO designation indicates that the cognac is extra old, meaning that it's been aged in oak casks for a minimum of 10 years. The result is a rich cognac that has layers of flavor including notes of vanilla, chocolate, almond, and dried fruit. According to many reviewers, this is a smooth sipper that's great value and definitely worth adding to your bar cart.
Irish Cream
Bailey's Irish Cream is a deliciously creamy concoction that's just as good on ice as it is in coffee, boozy milkshakes, and baked goods. The only problem is Bailey's can be slightly pricey. Enter Costco's copycat version that tastes similar but costs about half the price. There are two Costco versions: the Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur and Kirkland Signature Irish Country Cream.
Costco's Irish Cream Liqueur comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and sells for about $17. It's made in Ireland with Irish whisky and cream and it has an ABV of 17%. The Irish Country Cream is slightly less at about $12 for a 1.5-liter bottle. It's made in the U.S. and consists of dessert wine and cream with an ABV of 13.9%. The version available at your Costco location depends on your state's liquor laws. Warehouses that are allowed to sell liquor will likely stock the boozier Irish version, while Costcos that can only sell beer and wine can only sell the Irish Country Cream.
Orange Liqueur
If you've been experimenting with different cocktails, you've probably noticed that several call for some type of triple sec liqueur. These orange-flavored liqueurs are slightly sweet and can give a citrusy burst of flavor to cocktails like margaritas, sidecars, and cosmopolitans. You could go for a well-known brand like Cointreau or Grand Marnier. However, Costco offers a version that tastes just as good as the big brand names and will save you a few bucks.
For about $18, you can get a 750-milliliter bottle of Kirkland Signature Orange Liqueur made with cognac and orange extract. It has an ABV of 40%, which makes it hefty enough to drink on its own or to use as an extra kick for cocktails. It's unclear which company is behind Costco's triple sec-style liqueur, but many people compare it to Grand Mariner. In fact, several people have done side-by-side comparisons of the two orange liqueurs and many can't tell the difference at all. Those who can say the Kirkland version is a touch sweeter and has a longer finish.
Eggnog
In the lead-up to the holiday season, Costco rolls out a few seasonal beverages that are only available for a few months. One that has a particularly large fan following is the Kirkland Signature Eggnog. Depending on the state you're in, you can grab either the traditional eggnog liqueur that comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and features whiskey, spiced, rum, and brandy or the eggnog wine cocktail that comes in a 1.5-liter bottle and is made with orange wine. The liqueur clocks in at 14.75% ABV and the wine cocktail has an ABV of 13.9%.
Both versions of the Kirkland eggnog are made with real dairy cream and flavored with French vanilla. Many customers comment on how the eggnog is smooth, sweet, and has a nice hit of warmth from the alcohol. The only complaint that many people have is that it's slightly thin. That being said, many say it's fantastic over ice and works beautifully in coffee or hot chocolate. And at roughly $10 a bottle, it's a great deal. Just be sure to stock up because it can sell out fast.
Wine
Oenophiles will find a slew of bargain wines to buy at Costco, many of which are made by highly regarded wine brands. There are bottles to suit all tastes, including a crisp white from New Zealand, robust reds from Napa Valley, a French rosé, and sparkling wines like prosecco and Champagne. You can also pick up a Kirkland Signature 10-Year Tawny Port that many say is highly drinkable. There are always new bottles and vintages in rotation, so it's not uncommon to discover new finds on each trip.
If you're in the mood for an easy-drinking wine cocktail, Costco also makes a Classic Red Sangria. It comes in a 1.5-liter bottle and costs under $10. The description on the bottle states that the sangria is made from a generations-old family recipe and that it includes red wine, Valencia oranges, and Mediterranean spices. Customers say it's fresh, fruity, and great on ice. Some find it a tad sweet but get around that by adding a splash of soda water.
Beer
Costco is no stranger to the world of beer. The company has created a variety of Kirkland Signature beers over the years, some of which have been received and others that were absolute flops. Members may recall the Kirkland brand light beer that completely failed after customers ranted online about how horrible it was. Some good may have come out of that fiasco though, as Costco now has a new range of beers that are getting much better reviews.
The Kirkland Signature Helles-style Lager hit Costco shelves in 2024 and is fast becoming a fan favorite for its crisp character. It's made by the Deschutes Brewery in Oregon and a 12-pack sells for about $12. Costco also released a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout labeled as Vintage Ale that's also made by Deschutes and is getting a ton of hype. It sells for roughly $10 a bottle and is reportedly full-bodied with rich chocolate and malt flavors. You can also try the Kirkland Signature Craft Brewed sampler pack that includes 24 bottles of IPA, stout, brown ale, and pale ale for about $20.
Hard seltzer
Hard seltzer is having a moment, so it's not surprising that Costco has jumped on the trend. The Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzer variety pack includes four different flavors of spiked sparkling water: mango, grapefruit, black cherry, and lime. Each 12-ounce can contains just 100 calories and has an ABV of 5%. A 24-pack costs about $18, which is not a bad deal considering that a 12-pack of White Claw typically costs around $21.
The company that makes Costco's hard seltzers is Patco Brands out of Mount Hood, Oregon. It's the same company that's behind products like 7-Eleven's Miracle Seltzer and Rancho La Gloria pre-made cocktails. The company also works with other big-name brands like Target, Whole Foods, and Walmart. Customers have mostly good things to say about the Kirkland Signature hard seltzers with many commenting on how the flavors are pleasant and they're not overly sweet or too boozy. Many say they're pretty comparable to White Claws, but priced much better.