11 Brands Behind Your Favorite Baseball Stadiums' Hot Dogs

The line is, "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack," but when it comes to getting a snack at a baseball game, the hot dog may be top dog. Lots of sporting events have their signature food or beverage item, like the Honey Deuce cocktail for the U.S. Open or the pimento cheese sandwich that's now a staple for the Masters Tournament, but nothing beats grabbing a hot dog at a baseball game.

At Major League Baseball (MLB) stadiums across America, baseball fans chow down on nearly 20 million hot dogs within a single year, a tradition that goes back to the 1800s. A popular ballpark food for its convenience and affordability, the humble hot dog is now king of the concession stand, with lots of teams having their own signature styles like Dodger Dogs or Phillie Franks, as well as simple, grab-and-go sausage-and-bun options.

With thousands of fans to feed in each stadium and millions of hungry mouths across the MLB fanbase, lots of stadiums work with major hot dog brands to meet demand. But many stadiums also prefer to partner with smaller, regional producers, reflecting pride and support for the local "home team" hot dog brand, so to speak. Next time you go out to a ball game, here are some of the hot dog brands you can find at MLB stadiums across the country.