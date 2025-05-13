14 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your London Broil

If you're craving a steak dinner but don't want to spend a fortune on meat, London broil is a good way to go. Contrary to popular belief, London broil is not a specific cut of meat, but rather a technique for getting the most out of a tough, lean piece of beef. And although the name may lead you to believe that it was developed in London, the dish actually originated in the U.S. At first glance, it might seem easy enough to make — just marinate the steak, then blast it under a broiler. However, there are some major missteps that could turn your steak into a dry, chewy disappointment.

To find out where many home cooks go wrong with London broil, we reached out to several chefs and meat experts to get their opinions. They clued us in to some of the biggest mistakes people make with the dish including questionable meat choices, marination errors, and cooking oversights. They offered us helpful advice on how to avoid those problems, as well as some tips for getting the best flavor and texture out of your steak. If you're aiming for a steak that's as tender and tasty as possible, you may want to steer clear of these common London broil mistakes.