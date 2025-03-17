There are many ways to attain a delicious steak, but one of the most effective techniques is dry-aging. Carefully storing large beef cuts for up to several months before consumption pays off in several ways. Most prominently, the steak releases as much as 30% of its water, which concentrates flavor, especially at the surface of the meat. Meanwhile, complex enzymes and bacterial processes tenderize and flavor the steak, making it more tasty.

Because of this, the resultant meat also requires around 30% less time spent on cooking it. Since moisture has left the meat during aging, there's less water that needs to be evaporated in order for internal doneness to occur. There's also less liquid cooling down the browning reaction that occurs at the steak's surface.

Finally, the texture of the meat also alters. Steak cuts form a crust during the dry-aging process; This funk-covered layer is typically removed prior to cooking, but inside, the consistency turns more tender, earning a higher fat ratio. Yet, by way of less moisture, this delicate softness is quick to toughen under heat. This means a dry-aged steak is particularly tricky to grill as the doneness and heat control require more precision. However, as long as you keep an eye on the temperature — aiming for just under 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare — you'll still be able to sear a perfectly tasty steak.