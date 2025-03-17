Why Dry-Aged Beef Cooks Faster Than Fresh Beef (And The Temperature Rule To Never Forget)
There are many ways to attain a delicious steak, but one of the most effective techniques is dry-aging. Carefully storing large beef cuts for up to several months before consumption pays off in several ways. Most prominently, the steak releases as much as 30% of its water, which concentrates flavor, especially at the surface of the meat. Meanwhile, complex enzymes and bacterial processes tenderize and flavor the steak, making it more tasty.
Because of this, the resultant meat also requires around 30% less time spent on cooking it. Since moisture has left the meat during aging, there's less water that needs to be evaporated in order for internal doneness to occur. There's also less liquid cooling down the browning reaction that occurs at the steak's surface.
Finally, the texture of the meat also alters. Steak cuts form a crust during the dry-aging process; This funk-covered layer is typically removed prior to cooking, but inside, the consistency turns more tender, earning a higher fat ratio. Yet, by way of less moisture, this delicate softness is quick to toughen under heat. This means a dry-aged steak is particularly tricky to grill as the doneness and heat control require more precision. However, as long as you keep an eye on the temperature — aiming for just under 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare — you'll still be able to sear a perfectly tasty steak.
Dry-aged beef cooks faster due to less moisture
Especially since dry-aged steaks often cost more than standard cuts, you'll want to pinpoint the best cooking process. Always keep a tab on the temperature; A disappointingly well-done result is never far away. This starts even prior to cooking: Utilizing a pro tip for evenly cooked beef every time, make sure to bring your aged beef to room temperature first. To get a good sear, keep it short and hot, only heating your steak for a couple of minutes per side. Dry-aged beef sears best at higher heat, which triggers the exterior browning process and protects the interior juices. So throw your steak onto indirect heat on a grill, or crank up your oven to a hot 400 degrees Fahrenheit to quickly finish it off.
For superior control, consider employing a sous vide machine to prepare a dry-aged steak. This technique eliminates any guesswork, allowing for an even distribution of heat energy to penetrate the cut from surface to core, at an exact temperature. Once it's cooked to your liking, you can pan-sear your steak to get the perfect crust. Regardless of the method you employ, always rest your steak after cooking it to ensure that no mouth-watering juices escape from your beautifully dry-aged cut.