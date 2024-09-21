The Simple Finger Test To Gauge How Done Your Steak Is

Cooking the perfect cut of steak depends fully on your preferred internal temperature. To some, perfection is nothing more than a brief pan-seared steak that's black and blue, while others prefer to err on the side of food safety and consume a cut that is well done. In restaurants, the go-to style for steak preparation is often medium rare, meaning its internal temperature is somewhere between 130 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. But if you don't have a meat thermometer handy, then there is another easy way to understand how done your steak is — and believe it or not, you only need your hands.

Advertisement

The hand test is a tried and true method that chefs use to determine when a steak should be taken off the heat, but it's something that you master over time. The more you cook steak and use this trick, the more accurate it will be. It starts with one hand relaxed, palm open, as if you were holding out your hand for someone to place something in it. For ease of explanation, we'll use the right hand as the relaxed one. Then, using a finger from your left hand, feel the muscle just below your right thumb. It should be very soft — this is essentially the same softness as rare meat, so this is your starting point for the finger test.