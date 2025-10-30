Cracker Barrel Is Finally Bringing Back This Beloved Casserole

While Cracker Barrel officially suspended the controversial remodel of its comfy, nostalgic dining rooms back in September, there are still a lot of things left to miss, including on the menu. The restaurant is known to have a sizable list of discontinued items that left diners way too soon. Dishes like the Strawberries 'N Cream French Toast and Frosty Mugs were absolute fan favorites, but haven't graced the restaurant's menus in years. This holiday season, however, Cracker Barrel is bringing back a beloved side dish: the Broccoli Cheese Casserole, which has been made available again for a limited time starting on October 21.

While the casserole's return is definitely going to be celebrated by its fans, a lot of people don't realize that it was never completely discontinued to begin with. Just like the changing seasons, the Broccoli Cheese Casserole comes and goes. It was originally introduced as a new premium side back in 2021, alongside the then-new Cinnamon Roll Pie and Huckleberry Tea. It returned as a limited-time offering in October 2022, and then was made part of the restaurant's seasonal holiday menu in 2023 and 2024, with each passing year helping it build its reputation as a fan favorite.

With the casserole making yet another return for Cracker Barrel's 2025 holiday menu, it's safe to assume that it's going to be around for a while — just not year-round. For those who really love the side dish, however, that nearly year-long wait between casserole season is going to feel like an eternity. In fact, those who weren't aware it was a seasonal item were disappointed to see it "gone" so soon, with some even mourning its disappearance from menus.