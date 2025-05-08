11 Ordering Tips You Need On Your First Trip To Cracker Barrel
Craving a country breakfast? Cracker Barrel's rustic charm, fun general store, and tasty menu all work together for a memorable dining experience that feels like you're getting a plate in Grandma's kitchen. The walls are filled to the brim with antique pictures, rustic home tools, and seemingly random tchotchkes, all curated to give that signature Cracker Barrel feel. But if it's your first visit to the restaurant and store, you may be overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices on the menu and figuring out just what you should order.
Knowing the best ordering hacks, how to get a table quickly, and even secret off-menu dishes are the keys to getting an amazing meal. There are also plenty of things that you should make sure to experience your first time at the restaurant, such as the front porch rocking chairs, which are a must-do if you're a newbie. Fortunately, we've compiled all the hacks, from picking out the perfect meal to sitting a spell while you wait for a table. A stop by Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store is a good way to get some homestyle cooking without the dishes, so here are some tips to make the most of your visit.
Join the waitlist on the Cracker Barrel app
The first trick to getting your order pronto is, of course, to get a table. While Cracker Barrel doesn't generally have incredibly long waits, if you really want to get in as fast as possible, use the waitlist option on your phone. You can add your name to the waitlist using the Cracker Barrel app, which makes everything faster on busy days. You can also start perusing the menu to get acquainted with everything offered and, not to mention, get your taste buds salivating.
If you do end up having to wait, this does give you more time to stroll through the general store, which is attached to the restaurant. It carries vintage candies, sodas, and games, plus a selection of country-inspired housewares and gifts. You can also find plenty of seasonal options, such as ornaments around Christmastime and summery decor in the warmer months. The history behind Cracker Barrel's gift shop is also pretty interesting, and you can enjoy some jolts of nostalgia by learning all about how the chain began and what it offered to roadside travelers in addition to a hot meal.
For those who've never been to a Cracker Barrel, another one of the best ways to spend time waiting is by sitting on the white rocking chairs on the porch. You'll be able to imagine you're sitting a spell at Grandma's before being called in for supper.
Use Cracker Barrel's Pure Natural Syrup
We have to admit that we've been enjoying the restaurant's all-day breakfast for years before we knew about this special condiment feature, which we learned about when we sampled and ranked Cracker Barrel's breakfast items to find out which was the best. If you're a newbie getting ready to dig into a big plate of fluffy pancakes for the first time, use this condiment, and you're going to be getting the best dish from day one.
Pancakes come in classic flavors like buttermilk, chocolate chip, and blueberry. You can also get stuffed pancakes, French toast bakes, and special options that are loaded with Oreos or contain cheesecake filling. What these orders all have in common is they're served with pure natural syrup to drizzle over the top. Small bottles of this pancake syrup come out warmed, which helps keep your pancakes at the ideal temperature. It isn't piping hot — just warm enough to keep your food from cooling. It's better to pour it over your pancakes right away for the best results.
If you want to recreate the experience in your own kitchen, you can purchase a big bottle version of the syrup from the restaurant's store or online to take home. But we're partial to the tiny bottles that come to the table when dining in. They heat a little bit faster thanks to their smaller size, plus they look downright adorable coming out alongside your food. If you're ordering a take-home plate, make sure to ask for syrup to go as well.
Request cornbread and biscuits
Hungry and don't want to wait for your meal? You can enjoy complimentary cornbread and biscuits. Most of the time, the bread comes out with your meal, but you can get it at the beginning if you prefer. You just have to ask your server. Don't be afraid to speak up to get it early.
Request either corn muffins or biscuits, though we recommend getting a selection of both. Breakfasts tend to come with biscuits as the included bread, but you can always request a different option if you'd like. The biscuits are very flavorful and flaky while the corn muffins in particular are so tasty that you can make a meal out of them on their own. They have a bit of a sweetness to them.
Just make sure that you leave room for the main event. Then at the end of your meal, ask your server to replenish your bread basket and put the leftovers in a take-home container. If you really love the corn muffins and biscuits (and we wouldn't blame you), stop by the general store on your way out. Both are so popular that you can find mixes to take home.
Get pancake butter for your biscuits
The last thing that you want when you get a basket of tasty, flaky biscuits is for them to be torn up and ripped by hard butter. If your butter pat is cold and solid, it can be hard to spread evenly on your bread. The standard butter comes in individual containers and tastes great, but it's not known for being light and airy. Fortunately, a softer version is available and much easier to use. Just ask for a small dish of pancake butter to come out with your basket of bread.
Normally, the Cracker Barrel pancakes come with fluffy whipped butter, perfect for spreading over baked goods. It's served in a dish alongside your meal so that you can add just as much as you want and spread it yourself. You can get it for biscuits, cornbread, or toast as well, but you'll have to ask. You won't need to pay any extra to get it even though it isn't the standard fare alongside your bread. You can also get apple butter for a little burst of fruitiness on your bread instead. It's more like a spiced jam or applesauce that can work in place of regular jelly on toast or biscuits, but it typically comes with a small upcharge.
Ask for Cracker Barrel's seasonal menu specials
See something with seasonal flavors that piques your interest? Make sure to order it because it may not be on the menu during your next visit. Cracker Barrel keeps its lineup interesting by adding new dishes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. Some feature flavors that appeal to a certain time of year, such as the Fried Apple French Toast Bake in the fall and the classic pies that come around the holidays. Others are just new items added to the menu to change things up.
Not all options, even those that are super tasty, stick around. However, some of the most popular options end up with a spot on the permanent menu. But who wants to risk missing the chance to try something that looks downright delicious? Grab it while you can if it's on the seasonal menu. These items are noted with a special label so you know they're limited-time offerings. Your server may also recommend them or point them out. If you aren't sure what to try, ask what is getting the most positive reviews from patrons, as your server likely noticed what people are ordering and enjoying. They can also provide recommendations for similar menu items you may like.
Get an extra plate to share food with friends
Unless you're really hungry, you may want to consider getting one meal and splitting it. Many of the Cracker Barrel dishes are large enough to share, so you might want to split them with a friend. You can divide an entrée and save room for a starter or a dessert to round out your meal. You'll still get your included basket of bread as well. Just ask for an extra plate, which doesn't come with an upcharge. The only downside of going this route is that you won't be able to try as many of the Cracker Barrel entrées. If you still want your own meal but don't have a giant appetite to match, plan on having leftovers and ask your server for a take-home box.
Also, the Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast option is a great way to make the most out of a Cracker Barrel breakfast for two. Go with more filling sides like hashbrown casserole and enjoy the sampler selection of breakfast meats. If you want to make it even more filling, add an egg to stretch it even further. All in all, Cracker Barrel doesn't skimp on portion sizes, so bring your appetite when dining at the Old Country Store.
Dine early for extra savings
This hack helps you save money on your Cracker Barrel meal just by showing up a little bit earlier at the restaurant. Diners can go between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. to be rewarded with some special deals and lower prices. It's the ideal time to visit Cracker Barrel for the best deals and is a fan favorite feature for those looking to save a little but still enjoy a delicious country-style meal. The early dinner menu is available during the week and only for in-restaurant dining, and the portions on this special section of the menu are a bit smaller but still sizable enough for a hearty dinner for most people. Classic favorites like meatloaf and country fried steak are available for order.
Of course, you can also order a regular option if you prefer. You just won't get the same deals. But this brings in extra options, which is nice for larger groups who may have different ordering preferences. So while there are still plenty of great budget-friendly options on the standard menu, go by at 5:55 p.m. rather than 6:05 p.m. if you want to save a few bucks.
Order the secret Cracker Barrel Milkshake
Cracker Barrel doesn't have a large secret menu, but the restaurant is known for being accommodating of special requests. From getting eggs to order to switching up your bread or butter options, when the staff and kitchen can, they try to make adjustments for their patrons. The Cracker Barrel Milkshake is just another example of the homestyle dining concept you can ask for. You'll feel like this treat was made just for you because it was!
So while it's not on the menu, you can try to get a vanilla milkshake when visiting. Some locations might not indulge this special request. If the restaurant is busy, it especially might not be able to accommodate, but it doesn't hurt to ask. The kitchen already has vanilla ice cream for other desserts, so making this secret menu item typically doesn't require any out-of-the-ordinary ingredients or equipment. If the kitchen does it, the result is super tasty and refreshing. It's rich, frothy, and served with chocolate shavings on top. At a restaurant known for its classics, it makes sense that a milkshake would get special attention from loyal Cracker Barrel fans.
Order from the kids' menu
There aren't any age restrictions on the Cracker Barrel kids' menu, so it's a good option to order from if you want a smaller portion. It's also a bit cheaper than a full-size meal, so you can save money at the same time. For example, the all-day breakfast options include smaller pancakes and a half order of bacon or sausage instead of the full deal. But that's enough for some people, especially if you're enjoying an order of Barrel Bites like Biscuit Beignets to share.
The kids' menu has a lot of fan favorites like mac and cheese, but it also has a few unique options like the Confetti Pancakes. You can't find a full size of the colorful, sprinkle-loaded pancakes on the regular menu, so embrace your inner child if you want to try this meal. After all, if you love playing games at the table at Cracker Barrel, you might just like the fun and whimsical menu options as well.
The only hangup is that there aren't as many options on the kids' menu as there are on the regular one. You can't get smaller portions of every dish — just a few of those that would appeal to younger diners. Chicken tenders, biscuits, and pancakes make up the majority of the menu. But all the same side options are still available and will help round out your meal.
Utilize the All-Day Breakfast feature
Before your first trip to Cracker Barrel, you have to know what to expect from the menu. It includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites, plus plenty of desserts and starters. But you're not limited to a specific time window when eating breakfast at this restaurant. You can order a tasty dish of eggs, pancakes, and more any time of the day with Cracker Barrel's all-day breakfast menu.
Most of the breakfast favorites are what you'd expect, like eggs to order, pancakes, French toast, and the popular build-your-own homestyle breakfast that lets you customize your eggs, breakfast meat, and sides. Cracker Barrel breakfasts are some of the restaurant's most popular menu items, whether it's an all-time favorite classic like the Bacon n' Egg Hashbrown Casserole or the hearty Country Boy Breakfast. Many are such fan favorites that you can take home mixes and syrups to get the same flavors in your own kitchen.
Of course, there are also breakfast combos that include tasty pairings like steak and eggs or country fried chicken if you want to get something savory in the morning. The lunch and dinner menu starts at 11 a.m., so you'll have to wait a bit for a salty steak or a piece of fried chicken.
Get a take-home meal
Your Cracker Barrel experience doesn't have to end when your plate is empty. For just $5, you can add a takeout meal to your order and bring the flavors of Cracker Barrel home. This ordering tip is a great way to make dinnertime super easy and delicious. There are three options available: fried chicken with macaroni and cheese, meatloaf with macaroni and cheese, and grilled chicken with mashed potatoes. They come in individual portions, ready to heat up and serve.
With a few strategic additions, you can even make the $5 take home meal stretch throughout the week. Just ask your server about these takeout options. They can add one to your bill and then direct you to pick it up in the general store area of the restaurant. You can't order them on their own, however. The $5 portions are only available as an add-on to your dine-in order.
But if you're cooking for more than just one person, consider one of the hot family meals instead. Prices range from around $40 up to $85, but these come with five servings and plenty of sides. Classics like pot roast, fried chicken, and chicken and dumplings are available. You can even get all-day breakfast to take home for the family.