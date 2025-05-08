11 Ordering Tips You Need On Your First Trip To Cracker Barrel

The first trick to getting your order pronto is, of course, to get a table. While Cracker Barrel doesn't generally have incredibly long waits, if you really want to get in as fast as possible, use the waitlist option on your phone. You can add your name to the waitlist using the Cracker Barrel app, which makes everything faster on busy days. You can also start perusing the menu to get acquainted with everything offered and, not to mention, get your taste buds salivating.

If you do end up having to wait, this does give you more time to stroll through the general store, which is attached to the restaurant. It carries vintage candies, sodas, and games, plus a selection of country-inspired housewares and gifts. You can also find plenty of seasonal options, such as ornaments around Christmastime and summery decor in the warmer months. The history behind Cracker Barrel's gift shop is also pretty interesting, and you can enjoy some jolts of nostalgia by learning all about how the chain began and what it offered to roadside travelers in addition to a hot meal.

For those who've never been to a Cracker Barrel, another one of the best ways to spend time waiting is by sitting on the white rocking chairs on the porch. You'll be able to imagine you're sitting a spell at Grandma's before being called in for supper.