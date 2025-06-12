There's A Reason This Beloved Cracker Barrel Side Dish Doesn't Use Fresh Ingredients
Comforting country classics fill Cracker Barrel's elaborate menu. There's the irresistible Southern Fried Chicken that comes with the perfect crisp, the Grandma's Sampler where sweet meets savory, and of course, the popular Chicken n' Dumplins ordered by hungry patrons more than 11 million times annually. While you can smell the hunger-provoking aroma of rich ingredients wafting from the kitchen, you'd be surprised that not everything is prepared in store. Even when you order something from Cracker Barrel's best hits, some dishes allegedly rely on ready-made, store-bought elements — at least according to a Reddit post by a former Cracker Barrel line cook. Rumor has it that this includes the hash brown casserole, a popular must-try side, because it's easier to make when some ingredients come pre-made.
Creating that satisfying crisp that frozen hash browns produce can be more challenging with a fresher alternative because it has to go through several processes to achieve the same indulgent bite. However, Cracker Barrel claims that it uses shredded potatoes for this dish, so take this with a grain of salt — sprinkled over crispy hash browns, preferably. Aside from the star ingredient, the post also said that the restaurant uses a cream soup base to create the perfect béchamel sauce without any fuss. It's likely because it's cheaper to use, depending on the brand.
You can make the hash brown casserole at home too
The Reddit user who claims to be an ex-Cracker Barrel employee suggests that it's easy to whip up the famous hash brown casserole in your own kitchen. The ingredients are far from complicated, and they're also easy to find. You just need onions, cheese, margarine, salt, and pepper, in addition to frozen hash browns and a cream soup base. The preparation is easier, believe it or not, because you just need to toss all the ingredients together, put them in a container, and top them with cheese. Pop that in the oven for at least 45 minutes and it should be good to go. When in doubt, check to see if it's already sizzling. That should be a sign that it's ready to be enjoyed.
To really recreate the true-blue Cracker Barrel experience, you can even make eggs and bacon, along with Southern-style grits, while waiting. It's the perfect replica of the old timer's breakfast right in the comfort of your home. Pair the dish with a boozy drink if you're feeling a bit adventurous, like a mimosa, to add sweetness to your day.