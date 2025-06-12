There's A Reason This Beloved Cracker Barrel Side Dish Doesn't Use Fresh Ingredients

Comforting country classics fill Cracker Barrel's elaborate menu. There's the irresistible Southern Fried Chicken that comes with the perfect crisp, the Grandma's Sampler where sweet meets savory, and of course, the popular Chicken n' Dumplins ordered by hungry patrons more than 11 million times annually. While you can smell the hunger-provoking aroma of rich ingredients wafting from the kitchen, you'd be surprised that not everything is prepared in store. Even when you order something from Cracker Barrel's best hits, some dishes allegedly rely on ready-made, store-bought elements — at least according to a Reddit post by a former Cracker Barrel line cook. Rumor has it that this includes the hash brown casserole, a popular must-try side, because it's easier to make when some ingredients come pre-made.

Creating that satisfying crisp that frozen hash browns produce can be more challenging with a fresher alternative because it has to go through several processes to achieve the same indulgent bite. However, Cracker Barrel claims that it uses shredded potatoes for this dish, so take this with a grain of salt — sprinkled over crispy hash browns, preferably. Aside from the star ingredient, the post also said that the restaurant uses a cream soup base to create the perfect béchamel sauce without any fuss. It's likely because it's cheaper to use, depending on the brand.