What Happened To Cracker Barrel's Comfy, Nostalgic Dining Rooms?

Cracker Barrel — the restaurant chain known for Southern-style comfort cuisine and country homestyle decor since 1969 — is entering a new era. You'll still be able to find the combination restaurant and gift shop perched alongside America's highways, but if you haven't made a pit stop recently, brace yourself for your next visit. Those nostalgia-packed dining rooms and stores that were like little museums of early 20th century rural life? They've transformed. As per visitor and employee accounts of the changes on Reddit and TikTok, along with announcements from the chain itself, Cracker Barrel is thinning out its vintage decor and pivoting its overall aesthetic in what some fans are calling a misguided attempt to reach newer generations of customers.

Plenty of brands have undergone similar transformations, of course, but few started out as distinctive as Cracker Barrel's iconic look (which you can totally DIY in your own kitchen, by the way). For over 50 years, customers ate fried chicken and steak fries in spindle-backed wood chairs, surrounded by dark, rustic walls covered in authentic antiques: road signs, kitchen tools, old advertisements, and just about anything evoking classic country living. Now, there's noticeably less decor, the walls have been brightened with lighter paint tones, and the seating's been swapped out for booths and sleeker chairs. While the exact changes vary by location, some visitors have also mentioned dividers (specifically lattices that used to feature additional decor) being taken down. It's a bold move, considering Cracker Barrel dining rooms have looked pretty much the same since 1969.