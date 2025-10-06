Ree Drummond's Broccoli And Cheese Casserole Gets A Yummy Twist With This Ingredient Tip

Ree Drummond is best known as the star of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman." She built her brand around cooking some of her favorite comfort food recipes for her family on her Oklahoma ranch, so it's no surprise that she's the queen of casseroles. A traditional casserole is nothing more than one that's made in a casserole dish. Its ingredients can vary widely. When Drummond wants to prep a cozy casserole, she turns to one important ingredient: Ritz crackers.

Specifically, Drummond crushes Ritz crackers and uses them as both a topping and a filling in her broccoli and cheese casserole. Drummond revealed on her blog that adding the Ritz crackers directly into the casserole turns it into somewhat of a "stuffing" texture, offering not only flavor but an appealing, comforting mouthfeel, too. Of course, the crackers also make an appearance as a crumb topping, and they set into the top as the casserole is baked. Should you try Drummond's recipe, it's important to know that there's a reason Ritz crackers are so perfect here: they're buttery and salty, offering a rich, savory flavor. Plus, they crumble easily, so it's no hassle to add them in.