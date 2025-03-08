How KFC Really Makes Its Mashed Potatoes

Perfectly creamy and smooth, KFC's mashed potatoes are beloved by customers for a reason. Whether you prefer to enjoy it in the chain's famous bowl laden with corn and cheese, or eat them as a side with one of its crispy chicken sandwiches, mashed potatoes are one of the quintessential menu items of this popular fast food chain.

While some of us have been indulging in this creamy dish for years, we only recently got a peek into how this stuff is made. In 2022, a KFC employee shared how the chain really makes its potatoes on TikTok. Here's a KFC mashed potato fact you can't unlearn: Instead of chopping and boiling fresh potatoes, KFC makes this classic side dish in just one step. Employees simply combine a packet of KFC's one-step mashed potato mix with warm water, then whisk until it's thick and fluffy.

So, if you were ever curious, KFC's mashed potatoes aren't made fresh and instead come from an instant packet. Most fast food chains, including popular spots beyond KFC, like Popeyes, opt for instant potatoes as it's simply easier to store and prep. Time is of the essence at these establishments, so this simple swap makes sense.