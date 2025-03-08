How KFC Really Makes Its Mashed Potatoes
Perfectly creamy and smooth, KFC's mashed potatoes are beloved by customers for a reason. Whether you prefer to enjoy it in the chain's famous bowl laden with corn and cheese, or eat them as a side with one of its crispy chicken sandwiches, mashed potatoes are one of the quintessential menu items of this popular fast food chain.
While some of us have been indulging in this creamy dish for years, we only recently got a peek into how this stuff is made. In 2022, a KFC employee shared how the chain really makes its potatoes on TikTok. Here's a KFC mashed potato fact you can't unlearn: Instead of chopping and boiling fresh potatoes, KFC makes this classic side dish in just one step. Employees simply combine a packet of KFC's one-step mashed potato mix with warm water, then whisk until it's thick and fluffy.
So, if you were ever curious, KFC's mashed potatoes aren't made fresh and instead come from an instant packet. Most fast food chains, including popular spots beyond KFC, like Popeyes, opt for instant potatoes as it's simply easier to store and prep. Time is of the essence at these establishments, so this simple swap makes sense.
What makes instant potatoes different from fresh?
Most fast food chains prioritize speed over quality, so the fact that KFC does not use fresh potatoes isn't much of a surprise. Still, some commenters on TikTok were shocked by this reveal. User @thetwoheadedwolf incredulously asked, "THEY DON'T USE REAL POTATOES?? THEY DON'T SMASH IT?? JUST POUR AND MIX??" Others were equally shocked, with @missnoela3 saying "it is so nasty." Others were surprised but still found the potatoes delicious, and some said you usually can't tell the difference between these mixtures and fresh anyway because the powder is made from real potatoes.
That begs the question: How do instant potatoes compare to fresh? Usually, the steps that go into making instant potatoes are the same as they are for fresh mashed potatoes — the producers of the potato product just do the work for you. They cut, boil, and mash potatoes, then extract the liquid and pack it into a box. This helps expedite the process of making this side, which makes it an ideal choice for restaurants. (And you can upgrade it at home with some miso and garlic.) This might mean instant potatoes come with more additives to keep the product fresh, but as with any other dehydrated product, the flavor is usually about the same as fresh.