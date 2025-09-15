15 Hot Honey Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There's a reason this condiment phenomenon has spread like wildfire (no pun intended) since hot honey landed on a Brooklyn pizza in 2010: I know I'm not alone in being physically incapable of choosing any other menu item if there's another one with hot honey on it. Hot honey is especially good on salty, fatty foods like grilled cheese and chicken and waffles, or crispy veg like brussels sprouts or broccoli, and contributes to that addictive sweet-salty combination, but adds yet another sensation — heat — to our variety-craving tongues. It helps fatty foods feel less heavy, adds a hint of sweetness more complex than sugar or corn syrup, and looks beautiful on a plate. Not to mention, it could help clear your sinuses mixed into a cup of tea (speaking from personal experience here).

To save you the time and expense of picking a favorite, I tasted 15 popular hot honeys here and ranked them worst to best. A longer explanation of my methodology is included further down, but I chose a mix of hot honeys that were highly ranked online, were best-sellers, or were easily purchased at national chain stores. There were a range of prices and heat levels. I ranked them on their flavor above all, but also considered the balance of sweetness and heat, as well as the look and feel.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.