Whatever Happened To KFC's Honey BBQ Wings?

The power of mass digital sulking has worked its magic yet again. KFC has several finger-lickin' classics that fast food lovers can't get enough of, but the iconic Honey BBQ Wings have arguably left the biggest mark on the minds and taste buds of fans of the chicken chain. Just like when McDonald's brought back its snack wrap (it's just as good as you remember), KFC is similarly answering digital prayers about a fan-favorite item: The Honey BBQ wings are officially back.

KFC's Honey BBQ Wings are worthy of an honorary mention on the list of discontinued KFC menu items that deserved a comeback, which is exactly what the fast food chain delivered. This month, the restaurant casually announced the return of the snack on Instagram. The wings were rolled out across the nation on Monday, October 6. In a statement (via Fox News), KFC shared that the menu item — which was first launched in the 1990s — was by far "one of the most requested menu demands of all time."

On KFC's website, the wings are described as "hand-breaded and extra crispy" to deliver that signature taste. Diners can get a combo meal with two or three pieces of wings, a side, a biscuit, and a drink for around $9.69, depending on the location. The old school Honey BBQ also comes as chicken tenders, a sandwich, singular drumsticks and as a sauce to enjoy with other menu items.