Whatever Happened To KFC's Honey BBQ Wings?
The power of mass digital sulking has worked its magic yet again. KFC has several finger-lickin' classics that fast food lovers can't get enough of, but the iconic Honey BBQ Wings have arguably left the biggest mark on the minds and taste buds of fans of the chicken chain. Just like when McDonald's brought back its snack wrap (it's just as good as you remember), KFC is similarly answering digital prayers about a fan-favorite item: The Honey BBQ wings are officially back.
KFC's Honey BBQ Wings are worthy of an honorary mention on the list of discontinued KFC menu items that deserved a comeback, which is exactly what the fast food chain delivered. This month, the restaurant casually announced the return of the snack on Instagram. The wings were rolled out across the nation on Monday, October 6. In a statement (via Fox News), KFC shared that the menu item — which was first launched in the 1990s — was by far "one of the most requested menu demands of all time."
On KFC's website, the wings are described as "hand-breaded and extra crispy" to deliver that signature taste. Diners can get a combo meal with two or three pieces of wings, a side, a biscuit, and a drink for around $9.69, depending on the location. The old school Honey BBQ also comes as chicken tenders, a sandwich, singular drumsticks and as a sauce to enjoy with other menu items.
How are the Honey BBQ Wings being received?
In September, KFC brought back a couple other menu items by popular demand, including its potato wedges and popular Hot & Spicy Wings, but the Honey BBQ wings are the real highlight of the year for most customers. Some took to the chicken chain's Instagram post announcing their return to express their excitement, referring to the meal as "nostalgic" and a "taste of childhood." One user left a comment on the post expressing their delight: "See! This is how it should be done! Thank you for listening! Now lemme get in line so y'all can take my money!" Fans have also been boasting about how much they've missed these wings while sharing their childhood memories of the wings in online forums.
While some are glad to see the menu item reinstated, the sweet-flavored BBQ chicken hasn't quite been embraced by all. Despite some fans expressing on social media that the wings taste like the original ones, others have mentioned that the Honey BBQ sauce doesn't taste right with the spicy wings that are standardly used and want the restaurant chain to address it. Many have asked KFC to return to the original recipe, noting that the wings aren't the same as they used to be. The only way to know for sure is to try out the wings for yourself along with the other best fast food items released in October 2025.