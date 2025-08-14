These 7 Discontinued KFC Menu Items Deserve A Comeback

There's something about sinking your teeth into a piece of fried chicken that is oh-so satisfying. The crunch of the skin gives way to savory and tender meat — it's an experience that KFC has absolutely perfected. And while the chain is sure to satisfy your classic fried chicken cravings — made even tastier with the help of a secret spice blend and key ingredients most people probably don't notice – KFC has also had a few other menu items that really stood out.

From the chip brand collab of your dreams to a beloved side dish that beautifully rounded out every meal, there are several KFC menu items that fans feel were gone too soon. Some of these item cancellations were so controversial that they even spawned petitions calling for their return. So, read on to find out which seven discontinued offerings definitely deserve a comeback. With their cult followings, one can venture to guess that Colonel Sanders, wild history and all, would probably agree.