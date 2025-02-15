KFC Mashed Potato Facts You Can't Unlearn

Fans of Southern-style fried chicken have plenty of fast-food options to choose from, but one of the top is good old KFC, formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken. From buckets of fried chicken pieces to sides like coleslaw and mac and cheese, the chain is known for comfort food that's tasty and filling. And the mashed potatoes, with or without gravy, rank as the best of the bunch.

The chain had humble and hard-working beginnings, with founder Harland Sanders creating franchises by driving all over the country to different restaurants and making deals in person for his pressure-cooked fried chicken recipe. The company continues to serve that chicken along with mashed potatoes and other sides, but the potato and gravy recipes went through changes that had Sanders so mad that he actually ended up in court. But whether Sanders liked them or not doesn't seem to matter to the many customers who order the potatoes day after day. Here are some KFC mashed potato facts you'll never forget.