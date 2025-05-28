15 KFC Breakfast Items You'll Only Find In Other Countries

Technically, in the United States, KFC doesn't have an actual breakfast menu. On occasion, they are known to bring back their chicken and waffles, but, sadly, it's only ever for a limited time. And, sure, you could, technically, order a Chicken Biscuit Sandwich and some hash browns at 10 a.m. and call it breakfast. But no matter how you frame it, you're still eating a regular fried chicken sandwich as a morning meal, friend. And while there's nothing wrong with that, it's certainly not what you deserve.

It's different abroad — very different. In many countries, the KFC breakfast menu is plentiful and KFC fans are thriving in the morning hours. Across Asia, South Africa, and some eastern European countries, you will find some of the most unique KFC breakfast menu items. If you live in one of these countries, we tip our hat to you with respect (and jealousy). And if you're here in the United States, at least you have this list to look at. Here are the wildest, most interesting breakfast choices you'll find at KFC from around the world.