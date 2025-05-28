15 KFC Breakfast Items You'll Only Find In Other Countries
Technically, in the United States, KFC doesn't have an actual breakfast menu. On occasion, they are known to bring back their chicken and waffles, but, sadly, it's only ever for a limited time. And, sure, you could, technically, order a Chicken Biscuit Sandwich and some hash browns at 10 a.m. and call it breakfast. But no matter how you frame it, you're still eating a regular fried chicken sandwich as a morning meal, friend. And while there's nothing wrong with that, it's certainly not what you deserve.
It's different abroad — very different. In many countries, the KFC breakfast menu is plentiful and KFC fans are thriving in the morning hours. Across Asia, South Africa, and some eastern European countries, you will find some of the most unique KFC breakfast menu items. If you live in one of these countries, we tip our hat to you with respect (and jealousy). And if you're here in the United States, at least you have this list to look at. Here are the wildest, most interesting breakfast choices you'll find at KFC from around the world.
Congee (rice porridge) -- China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and other Asian countries
Rice porridge, or congee, is a very popular breakfast choice across Asia, and many KFCs across the continent reflect that on their breakfast menus. Depending on the country, there are a few different flavors to choose from. The Original Recipe Porridge is served in Indonesia and Brunei (where it's called bubur) and is made up of slow-cooked jasmine rice, big pieces of KFC's Original Recipe chicken, fried shallots, and fresh onions.
China, on the other hand, cranks it up a notch with the porridge options, offering a whopping four flavors: beef egg flower, Century Eggs lean meat, winter mushroom chicken, and chicken with snow cabbage and bamboo shoots. In Malaysia, there's only one type of porridge on the breakfast menu: the Zinger Porridge. It's pretty close to the Original Recipe Porridge, with a few key differences. It's made with pieces of "Zinger" chicken filet, rather than Original Recipe, which has extra crispy breading and a spicier seasoning blend made up of cayenne pepper and other chiles.
Egg tarts (various types) -- Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, and other Asian countries
KFC's egg tarts come in various flavors across Asia at KFC, with some options being year-round and others being seasonal offerings. The original egg tart, the Portuguese egg tart, is made of egg yolk, milk, cream, and sugar, with a brûlée top is a classic across most Asian menus. Plus, it has quite a harrowing history. In 1989, it was invented by a British man in Macau and became very popular in East Asia. However, when his wife Margaret divorced him, she took the recipe, opened up her own shop, and eventually sold the recipe to KFC China.
Of course, there are always new flavors of KFC egg tarts coming and going. Currently in Malaysia, there is a blueberry egg tart on the menu for a limited time. Back in February, a lychee mochi egg tart was on the menu in Singapore for a Valentine's Day special of sorts. And last summer, KFC Singapore brought back their popular Ondeh Ondeh Egg Tart, which consists of a gula melaka (palm sugar) center.
Breakfast toasts -- Estonia, South Africa, Czech Republic
Breakfast toasts, or toasties as they're often referred to, are common items found at Eastern European fast food chains. They're simple, contain minimal ingredients, and their contents are placed in between two upside down toasted buns. But for being simple, they're pretty tasty and come in a few different variations.
KFCs in Estonia and South Africa currently have two breakfast toast options: one with double cheddar cheese and one with cheddar cheese and bacon. Both are available on their own or as a combo with a coffee. You're getting a little bit of protein and a little bit of carbs to start the day and sometimes that's just what you need.
That's not the only toast sold at international KFC locations, however. Currently in the Czech Republic, KFC is offering an avocado toast menu item, with added egg, tomato, and greens, served on regular toast (rather than the upside down toasted bun situation).
Coffee and a mini doughnut -- Estonia, Lithuania
Another simple yet fun KFC breakfast menu item in some European countries, including Estonia and Lithuania, is an order of one mini doughnut and a coffee. This is perfect for the breakfast haver who just wants a little something sweet in the morning to accompany their cup of coffee. And there are currently three donut options to choose from (although they do, occasionally, add and take away flavors). Currently on the menu is a white glazed mini donut with confetti sugar pearls, a glazed mini donut option with caramel filling inside, and a small pink-frosted donut with sprinkles and strawberry filling.
If you're not a coffee person or just want a sweet treat at any point in the day, you can also order the mini donuts in sets of three and six. Can't decide what flavor you'd like? That's not a problem because when you order six donuts, you can split the flavors, three of each.
Breakfast paninis – China
There are four types of breakfast panini on the Chinese KFC menu and they all look delicious. There's a bacon, egg, and cheese option, a chicken and cheese option, a pork, egg, and cheese option, and finally, a pork and cheese option.
The chicken breakfast panini is a lighter option, known for being one of the more calorie-friendly options overall on the Chinese KFC menu. The grilled chicken in the panini is said to be quite flavorful, and the sandwich comes with plenty of melted cheese and mayonnaise inside.
Based on sight alone, the egg patty in the bacon and pork options appears quite comparable to the one served at McDonald's locations in the U.S. during breakfast hours. The pork patty on two of the options also looks comparable to any sausage breakfast sandwich found at many U.S. fast food chains. The main difference here is that each of the Chinese KFC breakfast paninis has mayonnaise on them.
Brioche Riser -- Singapore
KFC in Singapore kind of rules when it comes to breakfast. The Brioche Riser is a hefty sandwich that's made up of a heaping fried chicken patty, fluffy scrambled eggs, and melted cheddar cheese in between a delicious and buttery brioche bun. If you're not an egg person, you're in luck because they also offer a version of the Brioche Riser without it. And, great news, according to the KFC Instagram account, these two sandwiches are no seasonal offer — it's an official permanent fixture of the breakfast menu.
The Brioche Riser, which is truly the shiniest breakfast sandwich around (that would be the butter), is also a perfect example of how extensive KFC Singapore's advertising is, especially with social media videos. Influencers have been known to carry huge cardboard cutouts of the sandwich around the street for TikTok and Instagram videos, for example, to spread the word about this gargantuan sandwich.
Breakfast Twisters -- Singapore
You'll also find breakfast wraps of various flavors at Singapore's KFC locations called Twisters. They're very similar to the Risers, just in wrap form. There are, currently, a couple limited time offer variations, the American Twister (turkey bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese, and hashbrown pieces) and Original Recipe Twister (Original Recipe Chicken, tomato, scrambled eggs, and hashbrown pieces). Additionally, there is also a Mushroom Twister, which is essentially the Original Recipe Twister with added herb-sautéed mushrooms.
The Twisters are slightly lighter than the breakfast sandwich variations at KFC Singapore, with the Mushroom Twister being the lightest (and it has vegetables, which is a plus, especially at KFC), but not by much. That said, they look very appetizing and not as aggressive as some of the huge sandwich options. The scrambled eggs are described as being super creamy (and they look like it), which levels up this breakfast wrap compared to other egg dishes on the fast food breakfast item market (nothing worse than a dry egg, after all).
Brekkie Crunch Wrap -- South Africa, other Southern Africa countries
KFC South Africa is having a lot of fun with their available breakfast menu items, and the Brekkie Crunch Wrap (or Crunch Wrapsta, as it is sometimes called) is the perfect example of this. It's certainly a hefty breakfast wrap, but it also has the vibe (and the name) of a Taco Bell Crunchwap (but a KFC version, and not sealed shut). It's sort of like an open-face breakfast Crunchwrap with fried chicken, if you will.
The Brekkie Crunch Wrap is a toasted tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, and mini spicy KFC fried chicken filets. There's also some savory Colonel dressing and ketchup in there, as well. It's perfect for people who are on the go, and you are getting quite the breakfast with this sideshow (complimentary) of a breakfast item. Currently, there is only one type of Brekkie Crunch Wrap on the menu, but KFC South Africa is known to occasionally have limited-time offer flavors. For example, in March of 2024, they had a special Spicy Brekkie Crunch Wrap on the menu, flavored with extra Tabasco.
Brekkie Burgers -- South Africa
There are a few different breakfast, or brekkie, burgers on the South African KFC menu. The Brekkie Deluxe Burger is the mightier of the two options, and it comes with an Original Recipe Chicken filet, cheese, hashbrown, egg patty, ketchup, and Colonel dressing. It's served on a decadent and buttery brioche bun — and it is massive, with all of those ingredients piled on top of each other. You can also order a version without egg, should you choose.
The second breakfast burger available is the Brekkie Crunch Burger, which is the slightly smaller and spicier version of the Brekkie Deluxe Burger. Rather than the brioche bun, this one is served on the smaller snack bun and is filled with a spicy (Zinger) mini chicken filet, egg patty, cheese, Colonel dressing, and ketchup. The biggest difference between the two burgers is that the Brekkie Crunch Burger doesn't have that whole hashbrown inside.
Brekkie A.M. Riser -- South Africa
The Brekkie A.M. Riser is another KFC South Africa jam. It's not quite as aggressive as the Brekkie Crunch burger as it's not as bulbous in size and is served on a snack bun. The sandwich includes a chicken patty, cheese, tomato, hash brown, ketchup, and Colonel sauce. The chicken patty on this guy is more of a traditional burger-like patty, rather than the KFC Original Recipe fried chicken that's served with many of the items on this list.
There is also a smaller version of this sandwich, the A.M. Snacker Patty, which has a slightly less extensive ingredient list and is made up of just a chicken patty, cheese, and Colonel dressing, also on a snack bun.
Everything in a big pancake -- China
Now, let's move out of South Africa and head back over to China. KFC's breakfast menu in China is sort of mesmerizing as far as what it offers. The item directly translates to "big cake roll" or "everything in a big pancake" (depending on if you translate it traditional or simplified). These items appear to be breakfast wraps, but they're actually much more than that. The wrap part of the breakfast wrap isn't a tortilla — it's a Chinese savory crepe or jianbing. This is a common and extremely popular street food in northern parts of China.
There are two flavors of "everything in a big pancake" at KFCs in China: chicken and egg and shredded pork and Beijing sauce. Each contains meat, as well as egg, youtiao (Chinese fried dough sticks), onion, cilantro, and sauce. One thing is for sure: Everything in a big pancake certainly wins for best-named KFC breakfast item.
Big rice balls -- China
KFCs in China serve a variety of rice rolls, or "big rice balls" as they translate directly, which are little rice tubes filled with different ingredients in the middle, much like a sushi hand roll. There are three different types currently on the menu. First, we have the Salted Egg Yolk Rice Roll, which serves up salted egg yolk, fried fritters, and cucumber pieces wrapped up in a tube of sticky rice. The second rice roll option is made up of crispy deep-fried dough sticks (youtiao). And lastly, there is also a bacon and egg rice roll, which also has some cucumber pieces inside.
The rolls are pretty hefty and contain a lot of rice — these things are sure to fill you up. All three rolls are available a la carte or can be ordered as combo meals that come with a tea egg and a glass of soy milk.
Chinese-style full meal -- China
If you can't decide between KFC China's many unique breakfast menu options (and happen to be very hungry), you're in luck – because they also happen to have a "full meal" option. A Chinese-style full meal comes with a variety of classic KFC China items: You get a bowl of skinned egg lean meat porridge, Thuringian sausage, a bacon and scrambled eggs mixture, fried dough sticks (youtiao), and soy milk.
The Chinese-style full meal is one of two full meals that KFC China serves, the other being a Western-style full meal, clearly based on American-style food. This full meal isn't quite as exciting as the Chinese-style full meal since most of the ingredients are the usual States-style breakfast items, but it still looks pretty tasty. It comes with panini bread, a hashbrown (or crispy potato cake, as they call it), Thuringian sausage, a bacon and scrambled eggs mixture, and a medium Americano (coffee).
Zinger Riser -- Malaysia
The Zinger Riser is a KFC Malaysia treat. This hefty looking breakfast sandwich is not for the faint of heart. In between a toasted bun is a huge spicy Zinger chicken filet (as opposed to Original Recipe chicken), a sunny-side-up egg patty, and mayonnaise. They don't skimp on the egg, either — it's fluffy and quite big.
This is one sandwich that will keep you full for hours, that's for sure. The Zinger Riser is the biggest, most hearty breakfast sandwich available at KFC, with a whopping 29 grams of protein and a calorie count of 604. So if you find yourself in Malaysia and need a breakfast with double the protein to start your day, head over to a KFC (just make sure you get there before 10 a.m.).
Egg Riser -- Malaysia, Brunei
KFC is the largest fast-food chain in Malaysia and Brunei, so it makes sense that they'd have some great breakfast options. The Egg Riser is an interesting one, as it's available at both KFC Malaysia and KFC Brunei locations, but it looks a bit different based on which country you get it in.
The Brunei version of the Egg Riser is decently large in size and comes with just scrambled eggs and cheese. Travel over to Malaysia, however, and the Egg Riser is pretty similar but much more beefed up on the inside than its Brunei counterpart. Rather than scrambled eggs, it's made with a sunny-side-up egg patty (much like many of the other sandwiches on this list). It also has mayo, jalapeño sauce, cheese, and (very thin-looking) crispy chicken strips added to it.