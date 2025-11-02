6 Worst Hard Ciders To Leave On The Shelf, Based On Reviews

Hard cider is a staple alcohol across the world and through countless generations. Cider was first recorded in ancient Rome, and has not left the cultural milieu since. Much like wine, cider is a fairly straightforward combination of juiced fruit and fermentation. There is even a group of people who insist that cider is simply apple wine. While there is some overlap between a cider and a wine, the main difference comes down to the percentage of alcohol and the sugar content. A cider will generally be less than 10% Alcohol By Volume (ABV) and have a higher natural sweetness to it.

As we rocket through the fall season, you may find yourself craving a hard cider. It is a traditional autumnal drink, after all, since apples become ripe anywhere from June to November. Because cider has been around for so long, there are countless different brands and varieties of the beverage. Just like seasonal brews like Oktoberfest beers and red or white wines, there is so much variation in cider from brand to brand, and even sometimes from flavor to flavor within a brand. Thankfully, many websites and reviews can help guide you on your cider journey this fall, with committed and passionate consumers to lead you away from the bad apples. We've combed through the reviews and are presenting to you the ciders you may as well skip this time around.