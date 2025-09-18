Popular Oktoberfest 2025 Beers, Ranked Worst To Best

Beginning in September, grocery and liquor store shelves begin to be populated by a host of different Oktoberfest offerings from various breweries across the globe. The tradition known as Oktoberfest may be celebrated internationally, but the festival itself is a relatively recent phenomenon. It began in 1810 in Munich, Germany, and commemorates the royal wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese. The festival traditionally features authentic Bavarian food, music, amusement rides, and, you guessed it, lots of beer.

There are only a few types of beers that are allowed to be served at an authentic Oktoberfest, namely those that hail from Munich-based breweries like Augustiner-Bräu, Hacker-Pschorr-Bräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, Spatenbräu, or Hofbräu-München. However, Oktoberfest-style beers are also produced by a number of domestic breweries. A majority of these Oktoberfest-style beers fall into two categories: märzens and festbiers. The former is a Bavarian-born amber lager that gets brewed in March, while the latter is a much more assertive, golden-hued, malt-forward German lager.

Since there are so many different types of Oktoberfest beer available, it would be nearly impossible to do a ranking of every brand on the market. That said, we wanted to taste and review as many of the more prominent brands as we could get our hands on. For a more detailed description of our tasting criteria, read to the end of this ranking.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.