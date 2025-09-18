Popular Oktoberfest 2025 Beers, Ranked Worst To Best
Beginning in September, grocery and liquor store shelves begin to be populated by a host of different Oktoberfest offerings from various breweries across the globe. The tradition known as Oktoberfest may be celebrated internationally, but the festival itself is a relatively recent phenomenon. It began in 1810 in Munich, Germany, and commemorates the royal wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese. The festival traditionally features authentic Bavarian food, music, amusement rides, and, you guessed it, lots of beer.
There are only a few types of beers that are allowed to be served at an authentic Oktoberfest, namely those that hail from Munich-based breweries like Augustiner-Bräu, Hacker-Pschorr-Bräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, Spatenbräu, or Hofbräu-München. However, Oktoberfest-style beers are also produced by a number of domestic breweries. A majority of these Oktoberfest-style beers fall into two categories: märzens and festbiers. The former is a Bavarian-born amber lager that gets brewed in March, while the latter is a much more assertive, golden-hued, malt-forward German lager.
Since there are so many different types of Oktoberfest beer available, it would be nearly impossible to do a ranking of every brand on the market. That said, we wanted to taste and review as many of the more prominent brands as we could get our hands on. For a more detailed description of our tasting criteria, read to the end of this ranking.
10. Samuel Adams Oktoberfest
Landing in last place on this ranking is the Oktoberfest beer from Sam Adams Brewery. This beer, which is available from August through October, is a Märzen-style brew. It has a deep caramel hue, an ABV (Alcohol by Volume) of 5.3%, and an IBU rating of 16. IBU, or International Bitterness Units, is a basic scale that is used to classify the bitterness of beer from lowest to highest. The higher the value, the hoppier and harsher the flavor of the beer.
In this case, Sam Adams Oktoberfest was on the sweet side, which is one of the reasons it fared relatively poorly compared with the other beers we sampled. It was so sweet, in fact, that it almost had an artificial quality to it, which was somewhat off-putting. That said, the aroma was pleasant enough, and it certainly is drinkable, with elements of red apple and brown sugar rounding out the flavor. It just wasn't our favorite beer for sipping. It lacked the nuance of some of the other brews, despite the fact that its medium body had a rather smooth mouthfeel.
9. Paulaner München Oktoberfest Bier
Paulaner is among the six Munich-based breweries that are authorized to use the "Oktoberfestbier" title and that can be served at a classic Oktoberfest, so our expectations for this beer were quite high. Though there was plenty we liked about this beer, it was not as intensely flavorful as we would have liked for it to be. This beer had the fairest color of all the brews we sampled, an ABV of 5.8%, and a refreshing aroma that was almost mineral-forward in nature.
Though this beer is considered to be medium-bodied, its ample carbonation gave it a much lighter mouthfeel, which would work well when pairing this beer with your meal of spicy or highly-seasoned foods. Its flavor was malt-forward, but well-balanced with hops, which lent just enough bitterness to balance out any sugary, nutty notes. That said, it was still on the sweeter side compared to some of the other Oktoberfest beers, which was less to our liking overall. We'd be more inclined to drink this beer as an accompaniment to a meal than to just sip it on a brisk, fall day.
8. Shiner FestBier
Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas, has been producing craft beer using Czech and German traditions since 1909. Its latest addition to its catalog of products is the Shiner Festbier, which ranks third to last in this roundup. This brew is a Munich-style lager with a 5.5% ABV. It has a tawny hue and an assertive malty aroma.
This medium-bodied beer had a round mouthfeel that was satiating, and the overall flavor profile was toasty, caramel-forward, and yeasty, like freshly baked bread. Though the taste and mouthfeel of this beer were good, it was perhaps sweeter than we would have enjoyed. This beer could have benefited from just a bit more hops to help tone down its maltiness. Though a Munich-style lager may not be the quintessential pairing for a shandy or a radler, this brew would be a great option to pair with ginger ale or lemonade for a refreshing libation to serve on a warmer fall day.
7. Leinenkugel's Oktoberfest
Up next on this ranking of popular Oktoberfest beers is an offering from the popular Leinenkugel's brand. The American brand, which hails from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was established in 1867. It's a sixth-generation brewery with German heritage that is well-evidenced in its beers. Its Oktoberfest beer is a Märzen-style beer with an ABV of 5.1% and an IBU of 20, and is available from August through October. It has a medium-brown color and a potent aroma that is distinctly spicy and hop-forward.
This beer had a medium body and ample carbonation, which gave it a smooth mouthfeel. Its flavor was quite malty and spicy, with a modest sweetness that was well-tempered by the hops. Though certainly potable, this was among the less complex beers we sampled, which is why it ranked where it did comparatively. If you plan on grilling out this fall, however, this would be a great, affordable beer to serve alongside brats, burgers, or hot dogs.
6. Shiner Oktoberfest
Rounding out the bottom half of this ranking is the Shiner Oktoberfest beer from the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas. This award-winning seasonal beer, which was first brewed in 2005, has been a mainstay of the brand. The Märzen-style beer has an ABV of 5.7%, subtle carbonation, and an IBU of 18. Its golden hue is matched by its grassy, yeasty aroma.
This is a beer that had a lighter body, which was somewhat less pleasant on the tongue. Its flavor profile was assertively malty, with nutty, almost toffee-like notes. That being said, it wasn't overly sweet and it had some spiciness that helped to balance it out. Though drinkable, this beer would have benefited from the bitterness of some additional hops to smooth out its flavor and provide a little more nuance, which is the primary reason it didn't rank higher on this list. We also felt that the mouthfeel was a little less satiating than the more medium-bodied brews we sampled. While lagers are often best when served cold, this particular beer might be better when stored at a slightly warmer temperature, where its flavors can be enhanced and its aromas are not muted.
5. ERDINGER Oktoberfest
In fifth place on this ranking is the Bavarian-brewed weissbier from Erdinger. This beer is brewed according to the Bavarian Purity Law, which was enacted in 1516. Also known as Reinheitsgebot, this law specifies that all beer brewed must contain only malted grains, hops, water, and yeast. No additives, preservatives, or toxic ingredients are allowed. The yeast used by this brewery is specially cultivated for use in its beer, giving it a distinctive flavor and aroma.
On first glance, this beer had an ABV of 5.7% and a blondish hue with a delicate, fruity aroma. The carbonation of this beer was on the lighter side and came with a refreshing mouthfeel that was somewhat less heavy than the other beers we sampled. Its flavor, though malt-forward, was more assertively hoppy than the other beers we tasted, giving this beer a more nuanced flavor that was completely unique. The true star was the wheat, which was front and center with prominent, bright, grassy elements. The primary reason this beer didn't rank higher was that we prefer a fuller-bodied beer with a bit more of a chewy mouthfeel.
4. Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen
Ayinger's Oktober Fest-Märzen is next on this ranking. This Bavarian festival lager contains an ABV of 5.8% and has a rather moderate carbonation level, which yielded a substantial head. Its color is an almost dark amber hue, and its aroma boasts assertive malt and toasted bread notes. Though lighter-bodied than some of our top favorite Oktoberfest beers, this brew had a round, smooth mouthfeel that was endlessly sippable.
The taste of this beer was an interesting juxtaposition of sweet and bitter. Neither flavor dominated, allowing for mellow caramel and yeast elements to surface. There was also a subtle spiciness that added some complexity to this beer and lent to its overall appeal. Perhaps the only downside to this beer was that it would be more well-suited to drinking as-is than paired with food. Due to its distinctive flavor notes, it would be challenging to match it to a particular dish or ingredient. Since part of the joy of Oktoberfest is enjoying beer with all of the festive foods prepared for this occasion, this feature led us to rank it below our top three contenders.
3. Spaten Oktoberfest Ur-Märzen
Spaten is another brewery that can claim its rightful place as a true Oktoberfestbier. This authentic Märzen-style beer ranks third on this list, owing in part to its quality and fidelity to the characteristics that make this type of beer so unique. Of all the brews we sampled, this beer had the darkest color and a moderate alcohol content at 5.9% ABV. It also had a relatively high carbonation level and a medium body that yielded a smooth yet crisp mouthfeel.
The aroma, though not overly assertive, boasted notes of freshly-baked bread, caramel, and hops. Its flavor, while consistent with the scent, was more potent. Though malt-forward, the sweetness didn't dominate. It had a robust, molasses flavor that was punctuated with hints of spiciness and earthy bitterness from the hops. This beer would be equally as delicious as-is as it would be paired with any number of dishes, including sweet and savory dishes alike. Though we certainly enjoyed this beer and would drink it again, it was just slightly less appealing in overall balance between sweet and bitter than our two favorite Oktoberfest beers.
2. Warsteiner Premium Oktoberfest
The festbier from the Warsteiner brewery landed in second place on this ranking. This brewery, which has been in operation since 1753, also produces beer that is made in accordance with the German Purity Law. It is a special edition beer that is frequently referred to as "Munich-style," though it cannot be classified as an authentic Oktoberfestbier. At 5.9% ABV, this beer has a golden hue, moderate carbonation level, and produces a solid head when poured into a glass.
Its aroma, though mild, was rife with floral notes and just a touch of yeastiness. It had a pleasant, smooth mouthfeel despite the fact that it was relatively light-bodied. The flavor of this beer was where it really shined. It was quite complex, boasting malty and hop-forward elements. Though not especially sweet or bitter, as the beer swirls across your tongue, flavors of honey, caramel, spice, and bread all shine through. This is definitely a solid beer if you enjoy something that is more sophisticated and multi-faceted. The only reason it didn't rank higher was because we prefer a beer with a fuller, more robust body.
1. Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest
Landing in first place on this ranking of Oktoberfest beers is the one from the Hacker-Pschorr brewery. Again, this is an authentic Oktoberfestbier. It is a true Märzen beer, which means it must be produced between St. Michael's day on September 29 and St. George's feast day, April 23. A deep, tawny hue, this beer has an ABV of 5.7%. It has a moderate carbonation level that produces a solid head when poured into a glass.
The aroma of this beer was among the more pungent of the brews we sampled, which was a welcome feature. It was bursting with elements of toasted bread, caramel, and a mild earthiness from the hops. The taste of this beer was robust, with elements of malt, freshly-baked bread, and a mild sweetness infused with just a hint of bitterness to pull it all together. Though this was among the more full-bodied beers of the bunch, it wasn't heavy and had a smooth mouthfeel. This beer had the best combination of a medium body and a super sophisticated, nuanced taste with many different flavor notes blending harmoniously together. For this reason, it was our top-ranking Oktoberfest beer.
Methodology
This ranking of Oktoberfest beers features an array of both domestic and imported brands that I found readily available in Central Illinois, where I am located. Though not an exhaustive list, the selection includes a fairly broad selection of märzens and festbiers alike. While I was the primary sampler, I also invited a friend to assist me in tasting these beers to provide me with a second opinion and validate my initial impressions.
Though I evaluated each beer on aroma, mouthfeel, color, and ABV, flavor was the single biggest deciding factor as to where each brew landed in this ranking. And, despite the fact that taste may be subjective, the order of the ranking was unanimously agreed upon. For each brew, we included pertinent information that may help you decide which of these beers might best suit your individual palate.