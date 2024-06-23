The Only Ingredient You Need To Fix Overly Sweet Fruit Juice

There's something so refreshing about a glass of fresh fruit juice. Whether you start the day by sipping on fresh-squeezed orange juice or splurge on a fancy cold-pressed green juice from time to time, the beverage hits the spot. At least, as long as it's not too sweet. While fresh juice is a tasty and nutrient-rich drink for staying hydrated, some store-bought bottles are packed with added sugars, so they aren't always as healthy as they seem. Even a single cup of 100% fruit juice can contain upward of 20 grams of sugar thanks to the fructose. Natural or not, sometimes the saccharine flavor can overwhelm the taste buds, especially if it's accompanied by an almost syrupy thickness. Fortunately, there's an easy fix for overly sweet fruit juice.

Your first thought might be to add water, which is the most common approach to the problem. While this method dilutes the drink so it's not as sweet (and may even make the bottle last longer), it does so at the expense of flavor. Depending on how much water you mix in, the fruitiness can end up fairly masked. So, instead of watering down your juice, there's something else you can add to tone down sweetness without compromising flavor: apple cider vinegar.