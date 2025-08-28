The Trader Joe's Starbucks Dragon Drink Dupe Shoppers Are Rushing To Grab

If you're debating whether to give the dragon fruit concentrate a try, here are some ideas for how to use it. First, you can always keep it simple by just adding water (or sparkling water which, contrary to rumor, is just as hydrating). You may want to play with the water-to-concentrate ratios a bit to get it just right for you. Another easy option is to mix it with lemonade, iced tea, or your favorite fruit juice. Because the concentrate itself is so sweet, you may want to opt for a tangier juice like cranberry.

If you love the Starbucks Dragon Drink, Trader Joe's recommends mixing the concentrate with coconut milk and freeze-dried strawberries (the store sells its own freeze-dried strawberries; however, you could also hunt down some freeze-dried dragon fruit for something closer to the original.) Now, if you've ever cooked with coconut milk in things like curry, you know that it may have a tendency to curdle over heat. And people who have added coconut milk to this concentrate also report curdling. In this case, the solution seems to be mixing the two really well, either in a blender or shaker.

Finally, you can play around with the concentrate as a cocktail mixer. Try incorporating it into something with some sour elements to offset the sweetness. For example, try a margarita, mojito, or Moscow mule. Something light and floral like an Aperol or gin spritz could be another fun option to try with Trader Joe's Dragon Drink dupe.