9 Trader Joe's White Wines, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's is a virtual wonderland for food shoppers, but if you're lucky enough to live by one of the locations that also sells alcohol, we have great news — it's a fantastic place for that as well. In particular, Trader Joe's brand white wines, either self-titled or under the brand Charles Shaw, are worth a try. Well, at least some of them. They come at a fantastic price point — $9.99 or cheaper — and, as it turns out, they aren't half bad. I should know, I just tasted nine of them.

I ranked the wines based on taste, overall quality, and how well they represented the grape in question. As a bartender for 10 years and, above all else, a white wine fanatic, you can count on me to point you in the right direction regarding Trader Joe's selection of vintages. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but we will get to that in due course. Now it's time to find out which Trader Joe's white wines stand out as superb choices and which ones don't live up to the competition. Let's go.