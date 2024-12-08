The Worst Brand Of Apple Juice Is Laughably Popular

One of the reasons that Snapple's apple juice doesn't taste like the other featured apple juices is because it doesn't actually contain apple juice. Despite its deceiving branding, including a shiny red apple on its packaging, the Snapple Apple flavor only contains pear juice concentrate and various other non-apple ingredients like sugar and citric acid. While the Snapple website describes the flavor as "a blast of the juicy, crisp flavor of red ripe apples that's just begging to be bottled," it is unlike any other apple beverages you will find on the shelf based on the fact that it isn't really an apple beverage at all (except for trace amounts of apple concentrate).

A confused Reddit user asked why Snapple Apple tastes so much like apples without actually including the fruit in the drink, and various commenters explained that the artificial apple flavoring may have deceived consumers on the difference between real apple flavor and fake apple flavor. Adding certain ingredients specifically to change the juice's color to a light red may offer the illusion that it is, in fact, apple juice; this trick is pushed even more by the red apple on the front of the bottle.

Because of this long list of flaws, Snapple Apple has rightly earned its spot at the bottom of Emily Alexander's ranking. However, despite its faults, Snapple Apple is actually one of the company's most popular flavors. Various rankings across the web such as this one from Sporked agree with this, which begs the question: Why? It seems that the authenticity of apple juice is losing its importance as long as there's a brand name slapped on its packaging.