The 10 Best Hard Ciders For Every Palate

Hard cider has been experiencing a renaissance in recent years, with many cider producers popping up nationwide, and various styles and flavors available to suit every taste. From classic dry ciders to blends featuring exotic fruits and botanicals, there truly is a cider for everyone.

As a long-time gluten-intolerant recipe developer, I discovered cider as a freshman in college. This naturally gluten-free drink is surprisingly close to beer without any of the nasty side effects — other than if you drink too much of it, of course. I loved its sweet-but-not cloying taste as well as how refreshing and easily drinkable it was. However, cider has come a long way since then, and I find myself continuously reaching out for new ciders to pair with my recipes. I wanted to get a sense of the very best ciders for every palate, from classic to sour, sparkling, and everything in between. Naturally, I decided to consult some experts.

Kristin Ackerman Bacon, publisher and CEO of Cidercraft Magazine, loves the nuance and diversity in ciders. To her, narrowing down a select few ciders is simple task, simply due to the variety out there. Even focusing on only the most widely accessible producers makes the job only slightly easier. If anyone is up for a challenge, though, it's us — and we're here to help you make sense of all the ciders out there by choosing the best hard ciders for every palate.