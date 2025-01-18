The 10 Best Hard Ciders For Every Palate
Hard cider has been experiencing a renaissance in recent years, with many cider producers popping up nationwide, and various styles and flavors available to suit every taste. From classic dry ciders to blends featuring exotic fruits and botanicals, there truly is a cider for everyone.
As a long-time gluten-intolerant recipe developer, I discovered cider as a freshman in college. This naturally gluten-free drink is surprisingly close to beer without any of the nasty side effects — other than if you drink too much of it, of course. I loved its sweet-but-not cloying taste as well as how refreshing and easily drinkable it was. However, cider has come a long way since then, and I find myself continuously reaching out for new ciders to pair with my recipes. I wanted to get a sense of the very best ciders for every palate, from classic to sour, sparkling, and everything in between. Naturally, I decided to consult some experts.
Kristin Ackerman Bacon, publisher and CEO of Cidercraft Magazine, loves the nuance and diversity in ciders. To her, narrowing down a select few ciders is simple task, simply due to the variety out there. Even focusing on only the most widely accessible producers makes the job only slightly easier. If anyone is up for a challenge, though, it's us — and we're here to help you make sense of all the ciders out there by choosing the best hard ciders for every palate.
What's so special about cider?
But before we delve into the ciders out there, first, we need to understand what hard cider actually is. Everyone has heard about regular apple cider — not to be confused with apple juice, which is much more processed and refined. But alcoholic cider, also known as hard cider, is created when yeast is added to apple juice, converting the naturally present sugars into alcohol through the process of fermentation. And it's this variety in starting juices and the different fermentation methods that truly differentiates one cider apart from another.
"Fermentation styles range from traditional and minimalist to very high-tech and innovative, and every single thing in between," says Christine Walter, president of the American Cider Association and the owner and head cidermaker of Bauman's Cider Company. "Sweet, dry, funky, crisp, apple flavored, or blended like a cocktail, ciders come in so many different styles." This is what makes the different ciders so versatile. So let's delve more deeply into these differences and discover the best cider for you based on your other taste preferences.
Classic: Portland Cider Company's Original Gold
For those seeking a classic hard cider experience and unsure of where to start, Portland Cider Company's Original Gold is a top choice. "This vibrant crisp cider is the cider for all palates," Ackerman Bacon raves. "[It's] slightly sweet but classically dry for cider purists." The cider has received countless accolades and medals in the last several years, including gold at the 2024 International Cider Awards.
Original Gold showcases the beauty of traditional cider-making, highlighting the natural flavors of the apples without any additional frills. Its balanced profile, with just the right amount of sweetness and dryness, makes it an ideal introduction to the world of hard cider. You could certainly do worse than its timeless appeal and exceptional quality. Grab it with a portion of fish and chips for the ultimate thirst quencher.
Tropical: 2 Towns Ciderhouse's Tropical Cosmic Crisp
If you've got a trip to the Caribbean or tropical rum-based cocktails on your mind, then there's a cider that can quench your thirst even better: 2 Towns Ciderhouse's Tropical Cosmic Crisp. It's perfect for those looking to escape to a tropical paradise without leaving their backyard. This unique cider is made from 100% Cosmic Crisp apples, a new and highly sought-after apple variety known for its crisp texture and sweet, juicy flavor.
What's really special about this cider is its inclusion of passion fruit and hibiscus flowers, both of which add tartness and a crisp, floral aroma to every sip. The tropical flavors are perfectly balanced, never overpowering the natural apple taste, but instead adding different layers to it that play against the apple's natural sweetness. Whether you're lounging by the pool or battling arctic winds in your snow-covered backyard, Tropical Cosmic Crisp feels like a refreshing choice to transport you to an island getaway.
Bourbon fans: Island Orchard Cider's Brut in a Barrel
Apple and bourbon are a classic fall drink combination, but it doesn't have to be limited to cocktails. Island Orchard Cider's Brut in a Barrel is a must-try for bourbon lovers looking to explore the hard cider world. This exceptional cider is aged for one year in bourbon barrels, imparting the rich, complex flavors of the spirit into the base cider. The barrel aging process also introduces hints of spice, adding depth and sophistication to the overall profile.
Brut in a Barrel stands out due to its bottle conditioning, which creates an effervescence that's reminiscent of a sparkling wine. Ackerman Bacon explains that this process allows for the bourbon qualities to shine through with hints of vanilla. "The apple characteristics are still the shining star in this cider and will satisfy any whiskey or bourbon aficionado," she says. This cider offers the best of both worlds, appealing to both cider and bourbon lovers alike. Pair it with grilled flank steak tacos with stone fruit salsa for a nuanced combination.
Bone dry: Noble Cider's Black & Gold
Noble Cider's Black & Gold is a standout in the dry cider category, offering a classic and refined drink for those who prefer a less sweet profile. This cider is crafted from a blend of Arkansas Black and Gold Rush apples, two varieties known for their distinct characteristics.
The Arkansas Black is one of the most unique apple varieties out there, with waxy, thick, almost-black skin that gives the drink its high tannins, providing a robust structure and dryness to the cider. Meanwhile, the Gold Rush apples bring a bright acidity and freshness to the mix. The result is a beautifully balanced cider that showcases the best of both apple varieties, creating a dry and sophisticated drink that pairs well with a variety of foods, like our easy slow cooker pulled pork or sharp cheese like aged cheddar or Parmesan.
Those who like it hot: Blake's Hard Cider Co's El Chavo
Blake's Hard Cider Co.'s El Chavo is the perfect choice for those seeking a little heat in their cider, especially during the colder months. This semi-sweet cider combines the tropical sweetness of juicy mangoes with the fiery kick of habanero peppers, creating a drink that warms you up as it goes down.
"[It's] a perfect winter warmer, this semi-sweet cider gives you juicy mango up front and with a warming habanero kick without the after-burn," said Ackerman Bacon. It's easy to go overboard with spice, but in the case of El Chavo, the balance of sweetness and spice is truly on point, ensuring that the habanero heat doesn't overpower the palate but instead provides a pleasant warmth that lingers. This cider is ideal for sipping by the fireplace or pairing with spicy dishes like spicy slow cooker beef chili recipe, as the mango sweetness helps to temper the heat of the peppers. For those looking to add a little excitement to their cider lineup, ditch the hot sauce from your pantry and grab a case of Blake's Hard Cider's El Chavo instead.
Sour: 1911 Established Hard Cider's Sour Tangerine
1911 Established Hard Cider's Sour Tangerine is a mouth-puckering beauty that will satisfy any sour beer fan. This cider combines the tartness of a sour base with the bright, juicy notes of tangerines, creating a refreshing and tangy drink that is hard to resist. Just don't expect much sweetness here — this hard cider is as far from cloying as you can get.
Luckily, the sweet hints of tangy and juicy tangerines slightly balance out this puckery cider. Ackerman Bacon raved about this cider, suggesting that it's mouthwatering. The interplay between the sour base and the sweet, citrusy tangerines is what makes this cider so special, offering a complex and layered flavor profile that keeps you coming back for more. If you're a fan of sour beers or kombucha, or just looking for something a little different in your cider lineup, this cider is going to be a revelation. It's perfect if you're making a roast chicken using tangerine instead of lemon.
Adventurous: Stormalong's Light of the Sun
Stormalong Cider's Light of the Sun is the perfect choice for adventurous cider drinkers looking for a new thrill. This unique and refreshing blend features a combination of fresh lemon, lime, yuzu, and jasmine green tea. If that sounds weird, that's because it is, but only in the best way possible. "The name of this cider fits this flavor profile to the 'tea,'" says Ackerman Bacon.
She recommends taking this cider with you -– which is refreshing –- next time you go on a hike. The citrus fruits provide a bright and zesty flavor, while the jasmine green tea adds a delicate floral note and a subtle earthy undertone. This cider is perfect for sipping on a warm day outside, as its light and refreshing profile makes it an ideal thirst-quencher. If you're ready to step outside your comfort zone and try something truly unique, this cider is a must.
Sweet: Seattle Cider Co's Honeycrisp Hard Cider
Seattle Cider Company's Honeycrisp is a sweet cider lover's dream come true. Made from 100% Honeycrisp apples, this single varietal cider showcases the natural sweetness and juiciness of this beloved apple variety. Balancing aroma with crispness and natural sweetness, Ackerman Bacon lauds the drink for its freshness, reminiscent of what comes from biting into an actual apple.
The Honeycrisp apple is known for its crisp texture and sweet, well-balanced flavor, which comes across beautifully in this cider. The natural flavor of the apples is allowed to shine through, creating a cider that is both refreshing and indulgent. Seattle Cider Company's Honeycrisp is a testament to the beauty of simplicity, showcasing the incredible flavor of a single apple variety in all its glory.
For something sparkling: Eden Ciders' Brut Nature
For a truly indulgent cider that feels like an event all in its own right, you must try the Eden Ciders' Brut Nature. Made out of a combination of no less than 14 heirloom apples and requiring nearly two years to complete, this sparkling cider rivals the finest champagnes in terms of elegance and effervescence.
Brut nature is crafted using the traditional champagne method, which involves a secondary fermentation in the bottle to create the signature bubbles. The base cider is made from carefully chosen heritage and bittersweet apples, which provide the right balance of acidity and tannins for a drink of this caliber. The cider is then aged for an impressive 18 months, allowing the flavors to develop and integrate.
Keep in mind that this cider is very dry, with intense bubbles that make it the perfect choice for champagne lovers. With its fine and persistent mousse that rivals the best sparkling wines, this cider is perfect for special occasions and celebrations.
Hoppy: Finnriver Farm & Cidery's Dry Hopped Cider
Finnriver Farm & Cidery's Dry Hopped Cider is a must-try for anyone who loves the bold, citrusy flavors of Northwest IPAs. Hailing from Washington State, which is renowned for producing 80% of the world's hops, this cider showcases the best of both the cider and beer worlds.
The base cider is made from a blend of dessert apples, which provide a crisp and refreshing foundation. The cider is then dry-hopped with organic Cascade hops, a classic variety known for its grapefruit and floral aromas. Ackerman Bacon explained that this makes for a dry-hopped cider with just the right amount of bite. The result is a cider that perfectly balances the bitterness of the hops with the natural sweetness of the apples, creating a unique and refreshing taste that would be familiar to any beer lover. Pair this with anything you'd eat with a cold, bitter beer, from a fish taco bowl to Bavarian pretzels, spicy noodles, or even a bowl of popcorn.