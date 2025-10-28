10 Tips You Need When Cooking Pasta, According To Alton Brown

Alton Brown has built his culinary career on asking one question: How can this be done better? Over the years, the television host, author, and food scientist has experimented with different ways to cook foods quicker and more efficiently as well as in ways that result in the absolute best flavors. Along the way, he's doled out a plethora of helpful cooking tips for everything from steak to scrambled eggs and salmon. Pasta is an area that he's delved into often, and he's uncovered several small adjustments that can make a big difference.

​​Pasta might seem simple, but Brown approaches it with the same precision he brings to more complex recipes. He's known for questioning long-standing kitchen habits, and there are plenty of those when it comes to pasta. Take, for example, using gallons of water or waiting for the water to come to a rolling boil before adding the noodles. By rethinking some of those steps, he's proved that you can save time and whip up pasta that tastes better and holds sauce more effectively.

To compile our list of Brown's top tips for cooking pasta, we revisited some of his memorable television moments on "Good Eats," perused pasta recipes on his website, and took note of the advice he's shared on social media. What we discovered was a ton of useful information on everything from salting your pasta water to adding final finishing touches. If you're looking to level up your pasta game, consider trying some of these Brown-approved cooking techniques.