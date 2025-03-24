11 Ingredients That Upgrade Boring Spaghetti Sauce

There are few things more convenient than a jar of pre-made spaghetti sauce. After all, it's already got all of the key ingredients — the only thing you need to do is heat it up and mix in the pasta of your choice. However, when you have the time, these sauces can always benefit from a few extra ingredients. Whether you're looking to add richness, cut sweetness, or increase the complexity of your meal, it doesn't have to be hard to upgrade a boring spaghetti sauce. In fact, you may just need an extra ingredient or two.

The ingredients and techniques we're about to explore can make any pasta sauce — whether it's tangy and tomato-based or a creamy white sauce — taste like it came straight from an authentic Italian restaurant. The best part? You most likely have many of these things in your fridge or pantry waiting and ready to be mixed with that jar of ragu. Read on to discover the simple ingredients that can take your spaghetti sauce to the next level.