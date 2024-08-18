Evaporated Milk Vs Sweetened Condensed Milk: What They Are And When You Should Use Them

For some cooks, evaporated and condensed milk are the type of ingredients that find themselves at the back of the pantry without much thought. Perhaps you needed a teaspoon of dairy while making a recipe some months ago, but now you're left with two seemingly identical products and no idea how to get rid of them. And the two definitely have their similarities: Both evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk (also just called condensed milk) are made by removing about 60% of the water from fresh milk, which concentrates the flavor and texture. Both types of milk are also safe to keep in your pantry for long periods of time. However, when it comes to taste, the two products serve very different roles.

The main difference between evaporated milk and condensed milk is the amount of sugar that's added after the water has been removed. Evaporated milk has no added sweetness, while sweetened condensed milk can be made of up to 45% sugar. This results in an incredibly sweet, creamy ingredient that's thicker than evaporated milk and used in an array of different recipes.