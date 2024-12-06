Alton Brown Has An Atypical Method For Boiling Pasta

When it comes to cooking, it seems like there are certain tried-and-true methods that don't require us to reinvent the wheel. But just when you think there couldn't possibly be any more useful tips for cooking spaghetti, somebody comes up with a new one. Such is the case with Alton Brown. The celebrity chef, known for his shows "Good Eats" and "Iron Chef America," shares a surprisingly easy way to boil pasta that uses far less water than the traditional method many of us employ today. The secret lies in using cold water.

When it comes to common pasta mistakes, apparently using hot water to boil your pasta could now be one of them. You're probably familiar with letting the water come to a boil, adding the pasta, and setting a kitchen timer based on the box instructions. But there are actually a few other steps you can take to make sure the pasta is cooked well. Brown's suggestion might even save you some water: Fill the pot with only enough water to cover the pasta, then let the pasta cook as the water heats.