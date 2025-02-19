Ditch The Colander For A Better Tool To Drain Ravioli

You've put in the work to boil the perfect ravioli, and now it's floating in a pot of bubbling water, ready to be plated. You're antsy to eat it, but wait! Don't dump it into a colander like it's just another box of penne.

A colander is not the ideal tool for draining ravioli. These delicate pasta pockets, especially when made with precious homemade pasta dough, are fragile. Pouring them into a colander can cause them to break apart from force or sticking to the metal, leading to a loss of filling and happiness. Instead, you'll want to grab another useful kitchen gadget.

A more effective approach is using a large slotted spoon, like this one, or a spider skimmer. This method ensures each ravioli is gently lifted from the pot without unnecessary stress on the dough. Preheating the slotted spoon, as celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern recommends, helps prevent pasta from sticking, preserving its shape, integrity, and Instagram-worthiness.

When testing ravioli's doneness, a gentle scoop and inspection is the preferred method. Extending that same care to the draining process ensures each piece remains intact and ready to absorb sauce. By choosing the right tool, the ravioli stays whole, flavorful, and visually appealing, enhancing the overall dining experience.