The Ultimate Ranking Of Firehouse Subs' Sandwiches

Firehouse Subs is a long-running sub sandwich chain akin to Jersey Mike's or Subway (whose sandwiches we've also ranked) — but with a distinct mission. Founded by former firefighters Chris and Robin Sorensen in 1994, the chain donates .075% of its purchases or a minimum of $1 million to its foundation, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which supports public servants by providing equipment.

With more than 1,200 locations across the United States, it's clear that its mission and food are making quite an impression. The interiors of each location are clearly designed with the namesake in mind, with paintings of fire trucks, bulky jackets on hooks, and firehouse-reminiscent paraphernalia driving the theme home. Included amongst the decorations is a hot sauce bar, decked out generously with a wide variety of sauces, some of which have specific pairing recommendations for the sandwiches. It's a genius amenity that sets it apart from other sandwich-focused chains, and I'm not at all surprised that when they removed it, it was quickly brought back by popular demand.

Everyone has their own favorite sandwiches and flavors, but every sandwich chain typically has one combo that really hits the ball home. We took the liberty of trying a variety of sandwiches from Firehouse Subs and ranking them from worst to best, so next time you're staring at that menu, you can have a better idea of what to order.